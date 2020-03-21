Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the High Pressure Processing Equipment Market
The high pressure processing equipment market is projected to reach a value of USD 500.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.26% from 2016.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 21, 2020 ) The report "High Pressure Processing Equipment Market by Orientation Type (Horizontal and Vertical), Vessel Volume, Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Juice & Beverages, Seafood), End User Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The high pressure processing equipment market is projected to reach a value of USD 500.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.26% from 2016. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumption of packaged foods, growing ready to cook meat production, government assistance toward developing food technologies, and widening applicability of high pressure processing equipment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1274
The horizontal segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2016–2022
The horizontal segment is the fastest-growing orientation type segment in this market due to the rise in demand for such equipment to process packaged food products. Horizontal HPP equipment has advantages such as disassembling, reassembling, easy installation, and more throughput capacity. The horizontal equipment is less heavy as the weight of the equipment components is distributed along the orientation. Moreover, it requires less maintenance and time for food processing.
Fruits & vegetables was the major application type segment in the high pressure processing equipment market in 2015
Fruits & vegetables accounted for the largest share in the application of high pressure processing equipment in 2015. This segment includes products such as meat, fruits & vegetables, juice & beverages, seafood, and others, which include dairy products, grains, and packaged condiments. Guacamole, jams, and jellies, are widely processed under high pressure for fresh taste and quality in the U.S. This region is also an early adopter of new food processing technologies, including the use of high pressure processing equipment. The U.S. dominated the HPP equipment market for fruits & vegetables in North America.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1274
North American and European regions dominated the high pressure processing equipment market in 2015
The North American region was the largest market for high pressure processing equipment in 2015. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are prominent users of high pressure processing equipment, as this technology is utilized in the packaged food and beverage market to process fruits, vegetables, and juices. The European manufacturers also preferred HPP preservation technology to preserve food.. The market in Spain is highly developed due to the availability of technical expertise and awareness about high pressure processing. The countries in the European region such as the U.K., Spain, Germany, and Italy have been early adopters of this technology. With the growing awareness among food business operators regarding the benefits of using high processing technology instead of traditional pasteurization techniques, there has been a growth in the supply and demand for this equipment.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Avure Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology, Co., Ltd. (China), CHIC FresherTech (China), Hiperbaric Espana (Spain), Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan), Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stansted Fluid Power Ltd (U.K.), Universal Pasteurization Co. (U.S.), Next HPP (U.S.), and ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1274
The horizontal segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the period 2016–2022
The horizontal segment is the fastest-growing orientation type segment in this market due to the rise in demand for such equipment to process packaged food products. Horizontal HPP equipment has advantages such as disassembling, reassembling, easy installation, and more throughput capacity. The horizontal equipment is less heavy as the weight of the equipment components is distributed along the orientation. Moreover, it requires less maintenance and time for food processing.
Fruits & vegetables was the major application type segment in the high pressure processing equipment market in 2015
Fruits & vegetables accounted for the largest share in the application of high pressure processing equipment in 2015. This segment includes products such as meat, fruits & vegetables, juice & beverages, seafood, and others, which include dairy products, grains, and packaged condiments. Guacamole, jams, and jellies, are widely processed under high pressure for fresh taste and quality in the U.S. This region is also an early adopter of new food processing technologies, including the use of high pressure processing equipment. The U.S. dominated the HPP equipment market for fruits & vegetables in North America.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1274
North American and European regions dominated the high pressure processing equipment market in 2015
The North American region was the largest market for high pressure processing equipment in 2015. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are prominent users of high pressure processing equipment, as this technology is utilized in the packaged food and beverage market to process fruits, vegetables, and juices. The European manufacturers also preferred HPP preservation technology to preserve food.. The market in Spain is highly developed due to the availability of technical expertise and awareness about high pressure processing. The countries in the European region such as the U.K., Spain, Germany, and Italy have been early adopters of this technology. With the growing awareness among food business operators regarding the benefits of using high processing technology instead of traditional pasteurization techniques, there has been a growth in the supply and demand for this equipment.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Avure Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology, Co., Ltd. (China), CHIC FresherTech (China), Hiperbaric Espana (Spain), Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan), Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stansted Fluid Power Ltd (U.K.), Universal Pasteurization Co. (U.S.), Next HPP (U.S.), and ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.