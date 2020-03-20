Valine Market Forecast & Future Industry Trends 2026
Global Valine Market is segmented By Product Type (L-Valine, D-Valine), By Application (Feed Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Si
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2020 ) Market Overview
The Global Valine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Valine is an aliphatic and extremely hydrophobic essential branched-chain amino acid found in several proteins. It is vital for maintaining mental vigor, muscle coordination, and emotional calm. It helps in reducing appetite, insomnia, and nervousness. Moreover, it is useful for muscle growth, tissue repair, and energy. Dairy products, meat, beef, nuts, soy, cheese, fish, meats and vegetables are the rich sources of valine.
Market Dynamics:
The market growth is driven by the rising demand and consumption of supplements having valine as one of the major ingredients. People are shifting their focus on the healthy lifestyle which includes the consumption of nutritious and healthy food in a day to day diet.
Further market growth is accelerated by the rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of valine and deficiency of valine could have negative impact on the human body. Athletes and sportspersons are consuming valine added supplements to increase their overall performance and to prevent the wear and tear of muscles.
There are several government schemes supporting animal husbandry by providing valine at subsidized rates which resulting in increasing the demand for feed grade valine. Companies are also focusing on developing new valine products for efficient and sustainable animal nutrition. For instance, in June 2016, Evonik Industries had launched L-valine i.e. ValAMINO, the fifth essential amino acid for animal nutrition in the company’s portfolio. It would help in making the swine and poultry feed more efficient and sustainable. However, the availability of substitutes for valine is hindering the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Valine Market is segmented based on type as L-valine and D-valine. L-Valine is L-enantiomer of valine with codons such as GUU, GUC, GUA, and GUG. L-valine account for the significant market share due to increased usage in the food production, beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture/animal feed, and other industries. L-valine market is very competitive due to less barrier entry and less advancement of the technology involved. L-valine is widely used in the production of pharmaceutical products and protected intermediates such L-valine methyl ester hydrochloride, Cbz-L-valine, Boc-L-valine.
D-valine is a non-proteinogenic isomer of valine. It is useful for the synthesis of newly efficient pesticides such as pyrethroids permethrin and chlorofluorocarbons amyl. It is an essential organic chiral source used in chiral pharmaceuticals, chiral additive, and chiral auxiliary and other fields. There is increased in demand of D-valine for cell cultures as it a selective inhibitor of cell proliferation and inhibits cells that lack the enzyme D-amino acid oxidase. It is also used for manufacturing the drugs which acts by inhibiting the fibroblast growth and allowing the selective growth of epithelial cells.
Further, the market is also classified on the basis of application into food, feed, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Food industry segment is expected to have the significant market share due to usage of valine as dietary and functional food supplements. Growing population and urbanization are increasing the food demand and production. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, world population had grown by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, during 2009 to 2050.Urbanization is expected to grow at an accelerating pace with urban areas to account for 70 percent of world population in 2050.
Valine is wide use in medicines for lowering the elevated blood sugar levels and increasing the growth of hormone production. High growth in the pharmaceutical segment is the major factor boosting the market growth. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), pharmaceutical industry accounts for more than $1.3 trillion in economic output. Rising number of diseases due to valine deficiency are also increasing the demand of valine in pharmaceutical industry.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global valine market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, North America and Asia-Pacific have high demand due to the rising consumption of valine supplements. Moreover, an increase in the number of diseases due to valine deficiency has provided huge opportunities for market players. Growing consumer awareness, changing lifestyles, and consumption are the factors increasing the demand for the valine in India and China. China is one of the largest valine production country. People of all ages are shifting their focus on gaining muscles and building up their body which is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.
• North America accounts for the significant market share due to high growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The United States pharmaceutical hold the major share of the global pharmaceutical market. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the United States companies conduct over half the world's Research & Development in pharmaceuticals of USD 75 Billion and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicine. More than USD 60 billion are invested annually for the research and development related to the pharmaceutical industry.
• High competitiveness of Food & drink industry in Europe is stimulating the market growth as the food and drink industry is one of the Europe’s biggest manufacturing sector with the involvement of about 310, 000 companies. It accounts for the annual turnover of more than 900 Billion Euros. As per European Commission, food and drink exports have doubled in Europe over the last ten years. These exports have reached over EUR 90 Billion. It creates a large volume of finished products in some of the most competitive, international and domestic markets. European companies produce high quality, healthy and safe food. Several companies and ventures are spending lots of money for this industry. Thus, food & drink industry is providing the ample opportunities to valine manufacturers for their diversification and expansion. Foreign companies are investing in the food industry of European Union (EU) due to lack of opportunities for research and development, insufficient funding & investment and stiff regulation regarding the availability of the raw materials.
• European countries and the United States are witnessing the stiff competition of the plant-based valine supplements. There is increase in consumption of these supplements for muscle growth, tissue repair, and energy. There is steady growth for plant-based supplements in these countries.
Competitive Analysis
• The global valine market is witnessing the heightened competition as there are several local and international players with competitive prices. Kyowa Hakki Bio Co., Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Fufeng Group, and Meihua Holding Group Co., Ltd. are the leading players which contribute to the significant market share.
• An emerging player i.e. CJ Cheiljedang had become one of the top players with a wide margin among its competitors in a short span of time due to the technological marketing that provides how-to-use valine and know-how and a large-scale production system instead of methods to sell products only. The company’s strategy had aggressively expanded demand for valine.
• In June 2019, EPPEN Biotech had planned to build a renovation project of 20,000 tonnes L-valine. According to the project, the original production line of 50,000 t/a L-threonine would be changed into a production line of 20,000 t/a L-valine, which is in great demand on market and would likely bring a high additional value and strong competitiveness to the company. Company also planned to produce L-valine for feed grade with the biggest capacity of 17,163 tonnes and 2,000 t/a L-valine for food-grade as well as 121 t/a TMP in upcoming years.
• The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for Valine and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in August 2017, Meihua Group had entered into the strategic agreement with Ajinomoto for the supply of amino acids. Ajinomoto Group's threonine, lysine and other feed amino acid products sold worldwide would be authorized to Meihua Group for supply, and Meihua would play a key role in Ajinomoto's global supply chain system.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/valine-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Valine Market products across each product type and application highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global Valine Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Comprehensive details on factors driving the market growth.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of global valine market-level segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
**The global Valine report will provide access to approximately 53 market data tables, 44 figures, and 178 pages
Target Audience
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Suppliers/Buyers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Manufacturers
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Distributors
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/valine-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/valine-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
The Global Valine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Valine is an aliphatic and extremely hydrophobic essential branched-chain amino acid found in several proteins. It is vital for maintaining mental vigor, muscle coordination, and emotional calm. It helps in reducing appetite, insomnia, and nervousness. Moreover, it is useful for muscle growth, tissue repair, and energy. Dairy products, meat, beef, nuts, soy, cheese, fish, meats and vegetables are the rich sources of valine.
Market Dynamics:
The market growth is driven by the rising demand and consumption of supplements having valine as one of the major ingredients. People are shifting their focus on the healthy lifestyle which includes the consumption of nutritious and healthy food in a day to day diet.
Further market growth is accelerated by the rising awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of valine and deficiency of valine could have negative impact on the human body. Athletes and sportspersons are consuming valine added supplements to increase their overall performance and to prevent the wear and tear of muscles.
There are several government schemes supporting animal husbandry by providing valine at subsidized rates which resulting in increasing the demand for feed grade valine. Companies are also focusing on developing new valine products for efficient and sustainable animal nutrition. For instance, in June 2016, Evonik Industries had launched L-valine i.e. ValAMINO, the fifth essential amino acid for animal nutrition in the company’s portfolio. It would help in making the swine and poultry feed more efficient and sustainable. However, the availability of substitutes for valine is hindering the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Valine Market is segmented based on type as L-valine and D-valine. L-Valine is L-enantiomer of valine with codons such as GUU, GUC, GUA, and GUG. L-valine account for the significant market share due to increased usage in the food production, beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture/animal feed, and other industries. L-valine market is very competitive due to less barrier entry and less advancement of the technology involved. L-valine is widely used in the production of pharmaceutical products and protected intermediates such L-valine methyl ester hydrochloride, Cbz-L-valine, Boc-L-valine.
D-valine is a non-proteinogenic isomer of valine. It is useful for the synthesis of newly efficient pesticides such as pyrethroids permethrin and chlorofluorocarbons amyl. It is an essential organic chiral source used in chiral pharmaceuticals, chiral additive, and chiral auxiliary and other fields. There is increased in demand of D-valine for cell cultures as it a selective inhibitor of cell proliferation and inhibits cells that lack the enzyme D-amino acid oxidase. It is also used for manufacturing the drugs which acts by inhibiting the fibroblast growth and allowing the selective growth of epithelial cells.
Further, the market is also classified on the basis of application into food, feed, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Food industry segment is expected to have the significant market share due to usage of valine as dietary and functional food supplements. Growing population and urbanization are increasing the food demand and production. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, world population had grown by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, during 2009 to 2050.Urbanization is expected to grow at an accelerating pace with urban areas to account for 70 percent of world population in 2050.
Valine is wide use in medicines for lowering the elevated blood sugar levels and increasing the growth of hormone production. High growth in the pharmaceutical segment is the major factor boosting the market growth. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), pharmaceutical industry accounts for more than $1.3 trillion in economic output. Rising number of diseases due to valine deficiency are also increasing the demand of valine in pharmaceutical industry.
Geographical Presentation
• By region, the global valine market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, North America and Asia-Pacific have high demand due to the rising consumption of valine supplements. Moreover, an increase in the number of diseases due to valine deficiency has provided huge opportunities for market players. Growing consumer awareness, changing lifestyles, and consumption are the factors increasing the demand for the valine in India and China. China is one of the largest valine production country. People of all ages are shifting their focus on gaining muscles and building up their body which is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.
• North America accounts for the significant market share due to high growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The United States pharmaceutical hold the major share of the global pharmaceutical market. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the United States companies conduct over half the world's Research & Development in pharmaceuticals of USD 75 Billion and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicine. More than USD 60 billion are invested annually for the research and development related to the pharmaceutical industry.
• High competitiveness of Food & drink industry in Europe is stimulating the market growth as the food and drink industry is one of the Europe’s biggest manufacturing sector with the involvement of about 310, 000 companies. It accounts for the annual turnover of more than 900 Billion Euros. As per European Commission, food and drink exports have doubled in Europe over the last ten years. These exports have reached over EUR 90 Billion. It creates a large volume of finished products in some of the most competitive, international and domestic markets. European companies produce high quality, healthy and safe food. Several companies and ventures are spending lots of money for this industry. Thus, food & drink industry is providing the ample opportunities to valine manufacturers for their diversification and expansion. Foreign companies are investing in the food industry of European Union (EU) due to lack of opportunities for research and development, insufficient funding & investment and stiff regulation regarding the availability of the raw materials.
• European countries and the United States are witnessing the stiff competition of the plant-based valine supplements. There is increase in consumption of these supplements for muscle growth, tissue repair, and energy. There is steady growth for plant-based supplements in these countries.
Competitive Analysis
• The global valine market is witnessing the heightened competition as there are several local and international players with competitive prices. Kyowa Hakki Bio Co., Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Fufeng Group, and Meihua Holding Group Co., Ltd. are the leading players which contribute to the significant market share.
• An emerging player i.e. CJ Cheiljedang had become one of the top players with a wide margin among its competitors in a short span of time due to the technological marketing that provides how-to-use valine and know-how and a large-scale production system instead of methods to sell products only. The company’s strategy had aggressively expanded demand for valine.
• In June 2019, EPPEN Biotech had planned to build a renovation project of 20,000 tonnes L-valine. According to the project, the original production line of 50,000 t/a L-threonine would be changed into a production line of 20,000 t/a L-valine, which is in great demand on market and would likely bring a high additional value and strong competitiveness to the company. Company also planned to produce L-valine for feed grade with the biggest capacity of 17,163 tonnes and 2,000 t/a L-valine for food-grade as well as 121 t/a TMP in upcoming years.
• The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for Valine and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in August 2017, Meihua Group had entered into the strategic agreement with Ajinomoto for the supply of amino acids. Ajinomoto Group's threonine, lysine and other feed amino acid products sold worldwide would be authorized to Meihua Group for supply, and Meihua would play a key role in Ajinomoto's global supply chain system.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/valine-market
Why Purchase the Report?
• Visualize the composition of the global Valine Market products across each product type and application highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.
• Identify commercial opportunities in the global Valine Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
• Comprehensive details on factors driving the market growth.
• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of global valine market-level segmentation.
• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
**The global Valine report will provide access to approximately 53 market data tables, 44 figures, and 178 pages
Target Audience
• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
• Suppliers/Buyers
• Education & Research Institutes
• Manufacturers
• Research Professionals
• Emerging Companies
• Distributors
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/valine-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/valine-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.