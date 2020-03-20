Product Engineering Services Market revenues worth $1,003.12 Billion by 2021
Product Engineering Services Market report provides detailed synopsis about opportunities, competitive landscape, emerging technologies, key trends and dynamics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Product Engineering Services Market by Service (Product & Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance Repair & Operation), Organization Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprise), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the product engineering services market size estimated to grow from $676.17 Billion in 2016 to $1,003.12 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Increasing demand for improved time to market, need for continuous innovation, and cost efficiency are some of the factors driving the product engineering services market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Product Engineering Services Market”
62- Tables
45- Figures
131- Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227956689
Product and component design services segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the product engineering services market by service type during the forecast period
Growing popularity of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoTs) is anticipated to have a positive impact on industry growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers are anticipated to use IIoT to create new hybrid business model, boost revenue by increasing production, and exploit the latest technologies to fuel new product development. The growing need to drive cost efficiencies in the manufacturing stages is expected to fuel the market for product and component design services in the product engineering services market during the forecast period.
The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the product engineering services market by organization size during the forecast period of 2016–2021
A growing number of SMEs targeting R&D to increase the scope of growth are anticipated to drive the product engineering market in the coming years. Growing competition is forcing the industry player to look for cost optimizing solutions and reduce the overall operational cost. Product engineering services offer the benefit of cost reduction, enhanced customer experience, and improved time to market.
The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the product engineering services market by region due to rise in demand for organizing its huge workforce
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to have major traction of product engineering services due to rise in demand for organizing the huge workforce in the region. This region is also facing issues such as aging population, retiring baby boomers, and increasing number of multigenerational workforce, which needs to be managed and therefore product engineering services are in demand.
The major vendors in the product engineering services market include Altran (France), ALTEN Group (France), AVL (Austria), HCL (India), AKKA Technologies (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and Capgemini (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Product Engineering Services Market”
62- Tables
45- Figures
131- Pages
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227956689
Product and component design services segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the product engineering services market by service type during the forecast period
Growing popularity of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoTs) is anticipated to have a positive impact on industry growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers are anticipated to use IIoT to create new hybrid business model, boost revenue by increasing production, and exploit the latest technologies to fuel new product development. The growing need to drive cost efficiencies in the manufacturing stages is expected to fuel the market for product and component design services in the product engineering services market during the forecast period.
The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the product engineering services market by organization size during the forecast period of 2016–2021
A growing number of SMEs targeting R&D to increase the scope of growth are anticipated to drive the product engineering market in the coming years. Growing competition is forcing the industry player to look for cost optimizing solutions and reduce the overall operational cost. Product engineering services offer the benefit of cost reduction, enhanced customer experience, and improved time to market.
The APAC region is expected to hold the largest share of the product engineering services market by region due to rise in demand for organizing its huge workforce
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to have major traction of product engineering services due to rise in demand for organizing the huge workforce in the region. This region is also facing issues such as aging population, retiring baby boomers, and increasing number of multigenerational workforce, which needs to be managed and therefore product engineering services are in demand.
The major vendors in the product engineering services market include Altran (France), ALTEN Group (France), AVL (Austria), HCL (India), AKKA Technologies (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and Capgemini (France).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.