Workplace Transformation Market worth $18.06 Billion by 2021
Workplace Transformation Market report provides detailed synopsis about opportunities, competitive landscape, emerging technologies, key trends and dynamics.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 19, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Workplace Transformation Market by Type of Services (Enterprise Mobility & Telecom, Unified Communication & Collaboration, Workplace Upgrade & Migration, Field Services, and Service Desk), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the workplace transformation market size estimated to grow from USD 8.02 Billion in 2016 to USD 18.06 Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2016 to 2021.
Increasing trend in the adoption of new technologies such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility by organizations, changing nature of workplace, and processes supported by organizational restructuring and reorganizing, reduction in operational expenditures and changing demographic factors are some of driving forces in the workplace transformation market.
Enterprise mobility and telecom services to play a key role in the workplace transformation market by 2021
The enterprise mobility and telecom service has the largest market share in the workplace transformation market during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices in organizations is driving the mobility services. Some of the new market trends such as Bring Your Own Identity (BYOD), Carry Your Own Identity (CYOI), and mobile-first approach are also encouraging the organization to adopt enterprise mobility services. Enterprise mobility & telecom services is a broad term, which comprises mobile device management, mobile application management, digital identity, mobility management services, mobile virtualization, mobility orchestration platform, telecom expense management, and telecom lifecycle management services. These services help workforce to work securely while they are roaming, which increase their productivity, engagement, and collaboration across organization.
Small and medium enterprises will dominant the workplace transformation market by 2021
Among organization size, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the workplace transformation market during the forecast period. SMEs are deploying digital workplace services very quickly due to their small organization infrastructure. The small and mid-sized enterprises face many infrastructures & IT related challenges, along with small staff and tight financial budget. Digital workplace services bring many advantages to SMEs such as increases workforce productivity & business efficiency, mobilize desk-based operations, speed up time to market, cost efficient, and enhanced customer experience.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest rate in the workplace transformation market
APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the workplace transformation market during the forecast period. Most of the companies in APAC are encouraging extensive adoption of BYOD and cloud-based technology with large-scale acceptance of digital workplace services by the enterprises. There are several factors driving the growth in APAC such as rapid economic development, globalization and foreign direct investment, increasing penetration of smartphone, and internet adoption in workforce.
The major vendors in the workplace transformation market are Accenture PLC (Ireland), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Atos SE (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Citrix Systems (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Wipro Ltd. (India), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Infosys Limited (India), and Intel Corporation (U.S.).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
