Vulvodynia Treatment Market is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2026
Global Vulvodynia Treatment Market is segmented By Drug type (Anticonvulsants, Tricyclic antidepressants, Local anesthetics, Antimicrobials, Hormone creams, Nerve blocks, others), By End-user (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies), an
March 19, 2020
The Global Vulvodynia Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Vulvodynia is chronic vulvar pain or discomfort with unexplained, multifactorial etiology that can occur in women of all ages and reproductive stages. The complex etiology of the diseases and the symptoms of comorbid pain conditions make the management difficult.
Market Dynamics
The major driving forces are the increasing concerns and the growing awareness programs that are related to women's healthcare, the advancements in the healthcare facilities and the diagnostic services, the availability of a large number of generic products.
The presence of an increasing number of research and development activities is expected to drive the market. For instance, according to an article published on February 16, 2017, with the new funding from the Mayday Fund of $363,000, SLU scientists examined the potential biomarkers for pain linked to debilitating health conditions like chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), endometriosis, interstitial cystitis, and vulvodynia. Also, according to an article published on October 11, 2017, Schlaeger, assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago's College of Nursing, has received a $2 million, five-year grant from the National Institute of Health's National Institute of Child Health and Human Development to study whether acupuncture can treat vulvodynia, a women's chronic pain condition.
The rising incidence of vulvodynia is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study conducted by the University of Michigan, 1 in 4 women will experience vulvar pain at some point in their lifetime. Like all other medical concerns, vulvar pain causes both physical and mental stress.
The presence of a promising product pipeline is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance,
However, low awareness, the onset of side effects from the treatment medications, and the absence of the diagnosis of the disease are expected to restrain the market growth.
The onset of side effects associated with the treatment like hives, difficulty breathing, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, or throat, blurred vision, etc. are likely to hamper the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Based on the drug type, the global vulvodynia treatment market is segmented into local anaesthetics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants, antimicrobials, hormone creams, nerve blocks, and others.
The anti-convulsant segment is expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. In vulvodynia treatment, anticonvulsant is the most prescribed drug. Gabapentin is the most reliable anticonvulsant drug available in vulvodynia treatment. Gabapentin is a drug which was recognized in chronic pain management as an effective way of curing pain. Pregabalin is another anticonvulsant drug. It is similar to Gabapentin. However, it is demonstrated to have less side effects and is possibly more operative. The presence of an increased number of research and development activities is expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, according to an article published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2019, sexual function in the women with vulva pain improved with oral nerve pain medication named Gabapentin.
The Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) segment is also expected to grow at a high rate over the forecast period. Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) are a class of medication that are used primarily as antidepressants. Examples of tablets include amitriptyline, dothiepin, and nortriptyline. Other antidepressants like venlafaxine can also be tried. As the treatment of vulvodynia is mainly centered at placebo, antidepressants are the first form of medical treatment given to a patient in case of minor pains.
Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the global vulvodynia treatment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America is dominating the global vulvodynia treatment market in 2018 and is estimated to hold significant market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising prevalence of vulvodynia, and the presence of ongoing research and development activities in the region.
The rising prevalence of vulvodynia is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the NIH-funded Harvard study, an estimated 6 million women in America will suffer from Vulvodynia. Despite the high number of those affected, the pain is left misdiagnosed or untreated. A survey conducted by the University of Michigan found that, out of the 2,269 women in the metro-Detroit area, 25 % said that they had experienced vulvar pain. Among the 25 %, only 2 % admitted to seeking medical treatment for the pain. Although it is shocking to know that few women speak up about their pain, even more, alarming is that those that discussed the discomfort with their doctor were misdiagnosed. Also, according to the US’s National Vulvodynia Association, as many as 16% of women experience the condition at some point.
The presence of ongoing research and development activities on vulvodynia treatment is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance,
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global vulvodynia treatment market are Allergan, Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson and Johnson), GTO Pharmaceutical, LLC, and Ipsen Pharma.
The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the vulvodynia treatment market globally. For instance,
On January 11, 2019, Ipsen Pharma demonstrated a leadership position in neurotoxin research with a strong presence at TOXINS 2019.
