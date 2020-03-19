1K Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar Market 2019 Industry Key Trends, Demand, Growth, Size, Review, Share, Analysis to 2026
Global 1K Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar Market is segmented By Technology (Polymer-Modified, Re-dispersible Polymer Powder (RDP), Polymer Modified), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, As
The Global 1K Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
1K cementitious waterproofing mortar is a one-component cementitious mortar used to stick building blocks such as bricks, stones and other similar building materials together. It is reinforced with admixtures, binders and other additives to improve its tensile strength, adhesion, toughness, and chemical resistance.
Market Dynamics:
The market growth is driven by the rising demand of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar with the rising urbanization and growing construction over the decade. According to UN World Urbanization Prospects, approximately 4 billion people are living in the urban areas and it is expected to reach 7 billion by 2030 due to rising living standards leading to the migration of people from rural to urban areas.
Urbanization is raising the need for new buildings and infrastructures. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers, the volume of construction output would grow by 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030. Rising construction activities are increasing the use of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar due to its properties such as high tensile strength, adhesion and ease of use. Moreover, the easy availability of the 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar is stimulating market growth.
The market is witnessing the increase in technology advancement and product innovation across the globe over the forecasted period. For instance, In May 2017, Archroma had launched Mowilith POWDER 2702 re-dispersible polymer powder (RDP), a ground-breaking innovation to support the introduction of highly-practical and sustainable 1K (one-component) premium-performance waterproofing mortars for building and construction applications. It possesses several characteristics such as easy handling, only water requirement, economical, lower-weight packaging, easier application, reliable handling and others.
However, the fluctuations in the raw material price is hindering the market growth over the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
Global 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar market is based on technology as fiber-reinforced mortar, re-dispersible polymer powder (RDP), polymer modified and others. Fiber-reinforced mortar segment accounts for the significant market size due to the rising demand of using fiber-reinforced 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar due to its characteristics of the one-component product, adjustable consistency, ease of use, good crack-bridging ability and good adhesion. It is widely used for the protection of the structures including tanks, basins, pipes etc. It is easy to apply by using a brush or trowel. Sikalastic-1K is a one-component, crack-bridging, fiber-reinforced mortar, based on cement modified mostly preferred by the consumers for waterproofing of bathrooms, showers, terraces, balconies, swimming pools, waterproofing of external wall surfaces, and Flexible protection coating for reinforced concrete structures against the effects of freeze-thaw and carbon dioxide.
Re-dispersible polymer powder is expected to have positive market growth due to increased demand for re-dispersible polymer powder-based 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar due to its advantages such as improved adhesion, and hydrophobicity. It provides the enhanced waterproofing performance in comparison to existing traditional 1K cementitious waterproofing mortars. It leads to less mortar cracking and provides better performance.
Further, the market is also classified on the basis of application into residential and non-residential. The residential segment accounts for the significant market share due to the high demand of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar for the construction of residential buildings including independent houses, flats, apartments, and farmhouses etc.
Non- Residential segment is expected to have positive market growth. Consumers are using 1K cementitious waterproofing mortars for the construction of non-residential buildings such as offices, resorts, banquets, club etc. due to its enhanced flexibility, excellent crack-bridging properties, mechanical properties, and resistance to frost and saltwater.
Geographical Presentation
By region, the global 1k cementitious waterproofing mortar market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Europe is one of the leading regions for 1k cementitious waterproofing mortar with a share of XX% in terms of sales volume in 2018. The large-scale construction activities and growing demand for high-quality construction materials especially in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are driving the market growth in this region. France is leading the construction industry in the European region. High usage of re-dispersible polymer powder-based 1k cementitious waterproofing mortars. Several renovation activities are growing as there is a large number of old buildings in Europe. According to the European Parliament, more than 40% of buildings in Europe are built before 1960 and 90% before 1990. These old buildings consume more energy. Hence, renovation activities are expected to increase over the forecasted period which is accelerating the demand for 1k cementitious waterproofing mortar.
The Asia Pacific is expected to have positive market growth due to the high usage of 1k cementitious waterproofing mortars for developing infrastructures and new buildings with a rising population especially in India and China. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the infrastructure is sector contributing the major share to the Indian economy. India ranked 44th out of 167 countries in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2018. There are rising government initiatives for infrastructure development that shall boost the market size in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, according to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in the Construction Development sector for townships, housing, built-up infrastructure, and construction development projects was USD 25.12 billion from April 2000 to June 2019 in India. Several internal investors are spending on Indian infrastructure. It is expected that investment in infrastructure will increase and reach up to Rs 50 trillion by 2022 due to rising requirements of constructing new buildings with rising population and urbanization.
Several factors such as increasing government spending on infrastructures, growing disposable income of the middle class in countries such as including Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, easy maintenance and rising awareness regarding 1k cementitious waterproofing mortar shall accelerate the market growth over the forecasted period.
Competitive Analysis
The global 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar market is witnessing the heightened competition as there are several local and international players with competitive prices. Sika AG, Organik Kimya Company, PCI Bauprodukte AG, MAPEI, Archroma, and Armorsil are the leading market players with a significant market size. Market Players have integrated supply chain including raw material supply, manufacturing, and distribution.
Companies are using capacity expansion, product innovation, product differentiation, and market expansion strategies to increase the reach of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar. For instance, in November 2019, Sika AG had opened a new mortar plant at its existing site in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the expansion of locally manufactured products. In September 2019, Sika AG had started operating a new facility for manufacturing mortars in Cameroon.
The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in November 2019, Sika had acquired Adeplast SA for strengthening the Sika’s position in the local construction chemicals market and extend its manufacturing footprint.
Moreover, the companies are raising the investment for accelerating the research and development activities, capacity expansion, and product diversification activities for increasing their market penetration. For instance, In April 2019, Sika AG had raised a bond with a total amount of CHF 300 million through a double tranche. The funding would be used for supporting the growth strategy of Sika, to serve the company’s long‐term, general financing, and acquisitions.
