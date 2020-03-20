Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market | Analysis of Worldwide Industry Trends and Opportunities
Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market by System (Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology Information System, Cardiology PACS), Component (Software, Services, Hardware), & End User (L3A Hospital, L3B and L2 Hospital) - China Forecast to 2024
According to the new market research report Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market by System (Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology Information System, Cardiology PACS), Component (Software, Services, Hardware), & End User (L3A Hospital, L3B and L2 Hospital) - China Forecast to 2024.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease, government initiatives in China, and the increasing number of hospitals.
The integrated systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period :
Based on system, the market is segmented into integrated and standalone systems. The integrated systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of integrated systems by healthcare providers is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.
The software segment accounted for the largest share of the China cardiology information system market in 2018 :
By component, the market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to integrate CVIS with C-PACS, EMRs, and other cardiology modules.
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
1. What are the growth opportunities offered by the market in the next five years?
2. How will advancements in products offered by various companies affect the market scenario in the mid- to long-term?
3. What are the trends and advancements in the China cardiology information system market?
Key Market Players :
Key players in the China cardiology information system market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), CREALIFE Medical Technology (China), Central Data Network (Australia), Infinitt Healthcare (South Korea) and Esaote (Italy).
In 2018, CREALIFE Medical Technology held the leading position in the market. The company has good relations with government bodies, distributors, and hospitals in the market, which is its key strength. Philips Healthcare held the second position in the market in 2018.
