Filter Integrity Test Market : Latest Trends & Industry Vision by 2024
Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Filter Integrity Test Market by Test Type (Bubble Point, Diffusion, Water Flow), Mechanism (Manual, Automation), Filter Type (Air, Liquid), End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Academics) - Global Forecast to 2024", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The filter integrity test market is projected to reach USD 79 million by 2024 from USD 59 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing R&D spending, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing purity requirements in the end-user market are driving the growth of the market.
By type, the diffusion test segment to register the highest growth rate in the filter integrity test market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the market is segmented into diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. In 2018, the diffusion test segment accounted for the largest share of the filter integrity test market. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
By mechanism, the automated filter integrity test segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on mechanism, the filter integrity test market is segmented into automated and manual filter integrity tests. Integrity tests based on the automated mechanism accounted for the larger share of the market in 2018. In automated integrity testing, the data is not manually entered into the integrity test instrument, which reduces the risk of human error.
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market is divided into four major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety guidelines by the FDA are the major factors driving the growth of the filter integrity test industry in North America.
The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence are the major factors fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.
