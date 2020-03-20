Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product, Cell Type, Process Stages, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment, Software), Cell Type (Human Stem & Differentiated, Animal), Process Stages (Cell Processing, Distribution, Handling, QC), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2020 ) Rising government investments for cell-based research, the increasing number of GMP-certified production facilities, and the large number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials are the key factors driving the growth of this market. China, India, Japan, Korea, and Brazil are emerging markets for cell therapy instruments.
These markets boast comparatively lenient standards and government regulations as opposed to developed markets in North America and the EU, and thus offer significant growth potential for providers. However, the high cost of cell-based research and the low success rate is expected to restrain market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
Cell processing segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period :
Based on process, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into cell processing; cell preservation, distribution, and handling; and process monitoring and quality control. The cell processing segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
Key players in this market include Beckman Coulter (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).
Thermo Fisher was the largest player in the Cell Therapy Technologies Market in 2017. In order to maintain its position in the market and further expand its product portfolio, the company focuses on the strategies of product launches, acquisitions, and expansions. Merck holds the second position in the cell therapy technologies market. The company focuses on collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions to enhance its market position.
North America to dominate the cell therapy technologies market during the forecast period :
The market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018 owing to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
