Worldwide Bed Monitoring System Market Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2024
The report "Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market by Type (Baby Monitor (Sensor & Wearable), Pressure Ulcer, Elderly Monitor (Fall Prevention), Sleep Monitor), End User (Home Care, Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facilities) - Global Foreca
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2020 ) The report "Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market by Type (Baby Monitor (Sensor & Wearable), Pressure Ulcer, Elderly Monitor (Fall Prevention), Sleep Monitor), End User (Home Care, Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facilities) - Global Forecast to 2024", is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
“Baby monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market in 2018”
Based on type, the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is divided into baby monitoring, elderly monitoring, bedsore monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The baby monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed the availability of new products, increasing awareness among parents, and growing adoption of baby monitors in homecare settings.
“The homecare settings end-user segment is expected to grow in the near future”
By end-user type, the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is segmented into homecare settings, hospitals, nursing home, and assisted living facilities. The homecare settings segment dominated the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market in 2018.
Key Players
Early Sense (US), EMFIT (Finland), Eight Sleep (US), Smart Caregiver Corporation (US), Wellsense (US), Tekscan (US), Lenovo Group (Hong Kong) and Sleep Number Corporation (US).
Early Sense (US) is one of the leading players in the global bed monitoring system & bed monitoring system market. The company manufactures contact-less, integrated solutions that monitor heart rate, respiratory rate, and motion of patients to help early detection of patient deterioration, prevent falls, and prevent pressure ulcers in hospitals and nursing homes. Early Sense is backed by lead investors such as Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, CE Ventures, and JK&B Capital. In 2019, Hill-Rom and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital raised USD 39 million to accelerate the global expansion of Early Sense’s contact-free sensing and analytics solution. These strategies will further enable the expansion of Early Sense in the global s bed monitoring system & bed monitoring system market.
