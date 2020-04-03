At a CAGR of 14.3% Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market projected to surpass $5.79 Billion by 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2020 ) According to market research report "Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market by Application (Portfolio Management, Resource Management, Demand Management, Financial Management, Project Management), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The cloud PPM market size is expected to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.79 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period.
The major drivers of this market include increasing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & usage of mobile devices and need for integrated cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based PPM solutions help to control the cost associated with projects and streamline them.
Government and public sector is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.
The government and public sector in the cloud PPM market is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This sector is always in search of tools that meet budget constraints and are flexible to tackle technological changes with the passage of time. Moreover, meeting the customer expectation is another major challenge faced by the government agencies. Hence, to address such challenges, organizations have implemented PPM solutions to streamline business processes.
The project management application is expected to dominate the cloud PPM market during the forecast period.
The project management application is estimated to have the largest market share in the cloud PPM market during the forecast period. The use of cloud in the PPM process facilitates consistent project execution, automated compliance with employee & industry regulations, improved resource utilization & reduced resource gaps, increased project visibility, workforce productive, and operational effectiveness. These benefits are increasing the demand for cloud PPM solution for project management.
North America is leading in terms of market share in the cloud PPM marketspace
North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the cloud PPM market during the forecast period. Remote accessibility, easy implementation, low cost, and immense scalability are some of the major driving factors for the shift from traditional PPM software to cloud PPM in this region.
The major players in the cloud PPM market include CA Technologies (New York, U.S.), HPE (California, U.S.), Changepoint Corporation (Richmond Hill, Ontario), Clarizen, Inc. (California, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Mavenlink (California, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), lanisware (California, U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc. (California, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Upland Software (Texas, U.S.), and Workfront, Inc. (Utah, U.S.).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
