Demand for high quality 3D animation Driving the Growth of 3D Motion Capture Market
3D Motion Capture Market by System (Optical, Non-Optical) Type (Hardware, Software, Service), Application (Media and Entertainment, Biomechanical Research and Medical, Engineering & Design and Industrial, Education), Geography - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 20, 2020 ) The 3D Motion Capture market size to grow from USD 112 million in 2016 to USD 204 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are demand for high quality 3D animations, reduction in the implementation cost of 3D motion capture systems, technological innovations in computer vision technology and real-time data with exceptional spatial and temporal accuracy. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the market size based on system, type, application, and region.
Driver: Demand for high quality 3D animation
3D motion capture systems are being used in a wide range of application areas such as film production, gaming, medical device tracking, rehabilitation, vehicle tracking, and robotics. In these application areas, 3D animation plays a significant role and has a huge demand due to its precision tracking capabilities to detect the motion of people and objects. Moreover, 3D motion captures the facial expression and body movements of a person for animation purposes. The desired quality level required for detecting the facial expressions and movement of the body is high. Hence, 3D motion capture vendors focus on developing 3D motion capture systems with high quality 3D animation capabilities. For instance, in February 2017, Motus Digital LLC (U.S.) launched UE4 Mocap Animation Packs, which contains Blueprints and Animation Controllers. MoCap Animation Packs have various in-built animation such as standing, walking, running, jogging, and transitions. Each animation has been edited, looped and pose-matched, with in-place and traveling variations.
The 3D motion capture market in North America held the largest share in 2016
Most of the major vendors of 3D motion capture systems have a strong presence in North America. Moreover, the adoption of new technological innovations by the people in North America is high with respect to other countries. These factors attribute to the largest share of 3D motion capture market in North America.
Major players in North America in 3D motion capture market includes Vicon Motion Systems Inc. (U.S.), OptiTrack (U.S.) PhaseSpace, Inc. (U.S.), and Motion Analysis Corporation (U.S.).
