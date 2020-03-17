Growth Opportunities and Challenges in the Plant-based Meat Market
The North American plant-based meat market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 17, 2020 ) The plant-based meat market is estimated to account for a value of USD 12.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 27.9 billion by 2025. An increasing number of consumers are demanding plant-based meat, either for medical reasons or as a healthy lifestyle. As a result, the demand for plant-based meat continues to expand. Additionally, continuous efforts in research & development by plant-based meat manufacturers, in terms of better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and better nutritious profiles, is projected to escalate the growth of global plant-based meat market in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44922705
By source, the soy segment is projected to dominate the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.
By source, the plant-based meat market is segmented into soy, wheat, pea, and others (quinoa, oats, beans, and seeds). Soy is widely used as a base ingredient for plant-based pork, beef, and chicken products, owing to its high protein content and meat-like texture. The growing health concerns associated with the consumption of animal protein-sourced foods and adoption of flexitarian and vegetarian diets are expected to drive consumption of soy as a source in the global market. Impossible Foods offers soy-based burgers and is backed by a strong distribution network in the US. In January 2019, the company launched an upgraded version of its burger, which would have 30% less sodium and 40% less saturated fat.
By type, the chicken segment is projected to dominate the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.
Various sausages, nuggets, strips, and burgers have chicken as their major meat ingredient. Chicken flesh and eggs are loaded with animal protein, fats, and cholesterol. On the other hand, the protein content in plant-based meat chicken products is about the same while the other nutrients may vary. Beyond Meat’s (US) plant-based burger includes ingredients such as pea protein and canola oil. Impossible Food’s (US) patties contain soy protein and coconut oil to replicate the taste of chicken.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=44922705
Environmental hazards associated with the killing of animals is projected to drive the plant-based meat market in Asia Pacific.
The raising of awareness through global animal welfare organizations such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals) has encouraged people to consider a meat-free diet. The Asia Pacific plant-based meat market is projected to be dominated by China. The increasing environmental impact due to the excessive animal killing for meat consumption has created significant demand for plant-based meat in China. The Chinese market is projected to witness significant growth due to the increase in demand from consumers for meatless food products.
The key players in global plant-based meat market include Impossible Foods (US), Beyond Meat (US), Garden Protein International (US), Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), the Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods (US), Sunfed (New Zealand), and VBites (UK). Beyond Meat (US) and Impossible Foods (US) are the top two players in the market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44922705
By source, the soy segment is projected to dominate the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.
By source, the plant-based meat market is segmented into soy, wheat, pea, and others (quinoa, oats, beans, and seeds). Soy is widely used as a base ingredient for plant-based pork, beef, and chicken products, owing to its high protein content and meat-like texture. The growing health concerns associated with the consumption of animal protein-sourced foods and adoption of flexitarian and vegetarian diets are expected to drive consumption of soy as a source in the global market. Impossible Foods offers soy-based burgers and is backed by a strong distribution network in the US. In January 2019, the company launched an upgraded version of its burger, which would have 30% less sodium and 40% less saturated fat.
By type, the chicken segment is projected to dominate the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.
Various sausages, nuggets, strips, and burgers have chicken as their major meat ingredient. Chicken flesh and eggs are loaded with animal protein, fats, and cholesterol. On the other hand, the protein content in plant-based meat chicken products is about the same while the other nutrients may vary. Beyond Meat’s (US) plant-based burger includes ingredients such as pea protein and canola oil. Impossible Food’s (US) patties contain soy protein and coconut oil to replicate the taste of chicken.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=44922705
Environmental hazards associated with the killing of animals is projected to drive the plant-based meat market in Asia Pacific.
The raising of awareness through global animal welfare organizations such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals) has encouraged people to consider a meat-free diet. The Asia Pacific plant-based meat market is projected to be dominated by China. The increasing environmental impact due to the excessive animal killing for meat consumption has created significant demand for plant-based meat in China. The Chinese market is projected to witness significant growth due to the increase in demand from consumers for meatless food products.
The key players in global plant-based meat market include Impossible Foods (US), Beyond Meat (US), Garden Protein International (US), Morningstar Farms (US), Quorn Foods (UK), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), the Vegetarian Butcher (Netherlands), Tofurky (US), Gold&Green Foods (US), Sunfed (New Zealand), and VBites (UK). Beyond Meat (US) and Impossible Foods (US) are the top two players in the market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.