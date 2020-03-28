Microencapsulated Pesticides Market to Record Steady Growth by 2022
Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Microencapsulated Pesticides Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2020 ) The report "Microencapsulated Pesticides Market by Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Rodenticides), Technology (Physical, Physico-chemical, and Chemical), Application Sector (Agricultural and Non-agricultural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The microencapsulated pesticides market is projected to reach USD 539.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.54% from USD 312.5 Million 2017. As microencapsulation ensures controlled delivery of a limited amount of active ingredients and has an effective action against the targeted pests, its use is expected to reduce environmental and health risks to the applicators, and in turn, is projected to have a strong influence in the meat in the next five years.
The market, based on type, has been segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and rodenticides. The research & development of microencapsulated pesticides has been mainly concentrated on insecticides. Due to this trend and the registration & commercialization of new varieties of microencapsulated insecticides, the insecticide segment was estimated to account for a large share in the market in 2017.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108137381
The market, by technology, has been segmented into physical, physico-chemical, and chemical. The interfacial polymerization technology is widely being used for encapsulation of highly toxic pesticides such as insecticides and herbicides; owing to these reasons, chemical processes accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2016.
The microencapsulated pesticides market, by application, has been segmented into agricultural and non-agricultural sectors. The agricultural industry dominated market in 2016, due to the increasing demand for microencapsulated pesticides, which help to reduce the application rate by 10-15 times as compared to traditional formulations such as emulsifiable concentrates and suspension concentrates.
Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is also projected to be fastest-growing in the microencapsulated pesticides market in the next five years. The dominant share of the European region is attributed to the increasing ban on the usage of certain harmful chemicals in European countries, such as France and Germany.
The high production costs and farmers’ reluctance to adopt these novel methods in order to gain effective crop yield have been important restraining factors for the market growth.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=108137381
The global market for microencapsulated pesticides is dominated by large-scale players such as BASF (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Monsanto (US), and ADAMA (Israel). BotanoCap (Israel), Arysta LifeScience (US), GAT Microencapsulation (Austria), Reed Pacific (Australia), and Belchim (Belgium) are a few other key market players that also have a significant share in the market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
The market, based on type, has been segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and rodenticides. The research & development of microencapsulated pesticides has been mainly concentrated on insecticides. Due to this trend and the registration & commercialization of new varieties of microencapsulated insecticides, the insecticide segment was estimated to account for a large share in the market in 2017.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108137381
The market, by technology, has been segmented into physical, physico-chemical, and chemical. The interfacial polymerization technology is widely being used for encapsulation of highly toxic pesticides such as insecticides and herbicides; owing to these reasons, chemical processes accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2016.
The microencapsulated pesticides market, by application, has been segmented into agricultural and non-agricultural sectors. The agricultural industry dominated market in 2016, due to the increasing demand for microencapsulated pesticides, which help to reduce the application rate by 10-15 times as compared to traditional formulations such as emulsifiable concentrates and suspension concentrates.
Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2016, and is also projected to be fastest-growing in the microencapsulated pesticides market in the next five years. The dominant share of the European region is attributed to the increasing ban on the usage of certain harmful chemicals in European countries, such as France and Germany.
The high production costs and farmers’ reluctance to adopt these novel methods in order to gain effective crop yield have been important restraining factors for the market growth.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=108137381
The global market for microencapsulated pesticides is dominated by large-scale players such as BASF (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Monsanto (US), and ADAMA (Israel). BotanoCap (Israel), Arysta LifeScience (US), GAT Microencapsulation (Austria), Reed Pacific (Australia), and Belchim (Belgium) are a few other key market players that also have a significant share in the market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.