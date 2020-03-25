Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Insecticides Market
Who will be your Top Customer; what will make them switch?
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 25, 2020 ) The report "Insecticides Market by Type (Pyrethroids, Organophosphorus, Carbamates, Organochlorine, Botanicals), Crop Type, Mode of Application, Formulation (WP, EC, SC, EW, ME, GR), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global insecticides market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.51 Billion in 2017 and projected to reach USD 19.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022.
The market is driven by factors such as the fall in per capita arable land, tolerance to biotic stresses such as insects, and the growing agricultural sector. Moreover, population growth exceeds global food production, owing to which the use of best grades of insecticides for agriculture will benefit growers and the economically backward population in developing countries. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various products of insecticides that protects the crop loss and provides nutritional ingredients.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=142427569
Organophosphorus segment dominated the insecticides market
Organophosphorus has highly toxic compounds that affect the stomach and respiratory system of the pest, resulting in its higher usage in the overall insecticides market. This type of insecticide is the most widely used as it is cheaper than other alternatives. The U.S. and U.K. contribute to a larger share for these insecticides, globally.
Granules is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the insecticides market, by formulation
Granules are ready-to-use active ingredients mixed with water or solvent to apply over the plants. With their ready-to-use properties, granules are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing crop losses due to insect attacks, advancement in farming practices & techniques, and fall in the per capita arable land are the major drivers of the insecticides market.
Continuous growth in agricultural productivity and support from governments as well as national and international associations —key to success in the Asia Pacific region
High growth was observed in the Asia Pacific region for the insecticides market over the past few years. The main reasons for this growth are the increasing demand for crops and rising cultivation in the countries of Asia Pacific and continuous technological advancements. India, Japan and China constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2015.
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=142427569
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer CropScience Ag (Germany), Dow AgroSciences (The Dow Chemical Company) (U.S.), ChemChina (Syngenta AG) (China), E.I du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), FMC Corporation (U.S), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Nufarm Limited (Australia), and United Phosphorus Limited (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
The market is driven by factors such as the fall in per capita arable land, tolerance to biotic stresses such as insects, and the growing agricultural sector. Moreover, population growth exceeds global food production, owing to which the use of best grades of insecticides for agriculture will benefit growers and the economically backward population in developing countries. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various products of insecticides that protects the crop loss and provides nutritional ingredients.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=142427569
Organophosphorus segment dominated the insecticides market
Organophosphorus has highly toxic compounds that affect the stomach and respiratory system of the pest, resulting in its higher usage in the overall insecticides market. This type of insecticide is the most widely used as it is cheaper than other alternatives. The U.S. and U.K. contribute to a larger share for these insecticides, globally.
Granules is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the insecticides market, by formulation
Granules are ready-to-use active ingredients mixed with water or solvent to apply over the plants. With their ready-to-use properties, granules are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing crop losses due to insect attacks, advancement in farming practices & techniques, and fall in the per capita arable land are the major drivers of the insecticides market.
Continuous growth in agricultural productivity and support from governments as well as national and international associations —key to success in the Asia Pacific region
High growth was observed in the Asia Pacific region for the insecticides market over the past few years. The main reasons for this growth are the increasing demand for crops and rising cultivation in the countries of Asia Pacific and continuous technological advancements. India, Japan and China constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2015.
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=142427569
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer CropScience Ag (Germany), Dow AgroSciences (The Dow Chemical Company) (U.S.), ChemChina (Syngenta AG) (China), E.I du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), FMC Corporation (U.S), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Nufarm Limited (Australia), and United Phosphorus Limited (India).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.