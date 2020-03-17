Mass Spectrometry Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
Mass Spectrometry Market by Platform (Hybrid Mass Spectrometry (Triple Quadrupole, QTOF, FTMS), Single Mass Spectrometry (Quadrupole, TOF, Ion Trap)), Application (Pharma & Biotech, Environmental & Food Testing)
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 17, 2020 ) Growth in the mass spectrometry market is primarily driven by factors such as government initiatives for pollution control and environmental testing, increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D across the globe, government regulations on drug safety, growing focus on the quality of food products, increase in crude and shale gas production, and technological advancements in mass spectrometers.
The mass spectrometry market is expected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 6.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Mass spectrometry is widely used for accurate analysis of small as well as large molecules in pharmaceuticals, forensic & clinical research, and other areas.
Applications of Mass Spectrometry Market:
1. Pharmaceutical
2. Biotechnology
3. Environmental Testing
4. Food & Beverage Testing
5. Petrochemicals
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology applications segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rise in demand for pharmaceutical biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals, and regenerative medicine.
Regional Analysis of Demand and Growth of Mass Spectrometry Industry:
North America held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is projected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing funding for research and government initiatives in the US, widespread usage of mass spectrometry in the metabolomics and petroleum sector, and CFI funding towards mass spectrometry projects in Canada are driving the North American market.
Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the numerous expansions and collaborations by key players in China, a significant amount of funding for mass spectrometry in Japan, and strict environmental monitoring regulations in India.
Leading Players in Mass Spectrometry Industry:
The major players operating in the mass spectrometry market include SCIEX (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Waters Corporation (US), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). The other players in this market include PerkinElmer (US), Bruker (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), JEOL (Japan), Rigaku (Japan), DANI Instruments (Italy), LECO (US), Hiden Analytical (UK), Kore Technology (UK), Extrel CMS (US), MassTech (US), AMETEK Process Instruments (US), MKS Instruments (US), Advion (US), and FLIR Systems (US).
