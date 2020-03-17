Increasing aircraft orders and deliveries Driving the Growth of Aircraft Flight Control System Market
Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Primary FCC, Secondary FCC, Actuators, Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit), Type, Technology, End User (Linefit, Retrofit), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 17, 2020 ) According to the new market research report on the "Aircraft Flight Control System Market by Component (Cockpit Controls, Primary FCC, Secondary FCC, Actuators, Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit), Type, Technology, End User (Linefit, Retrofit), Platform, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The aircraft flight control system market is estimated at USD 11.50 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.67 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in passenger traffic, rise in aircraft deliveries, and upgradation of old aircraft are expected to drive the aircraft flight control system market.
Driver: Increasing aircraft orders and deliveries
The rise in per capita income across countries has made air travel more affordable. This has further contributed to the increase in air passenger traffic, globally. According to study by the IATA conducted in May 2015, the number of passengers is expected to be greater than seven billion by 2035, with a growth of 4.1% per annum. The commercial aviation market is expected to triple in demand over the next 20 to 30 Furthermore, there has been an increase in the profitability of airliners due increased fuel efficiency of aircraft operations. Aircraft operational efficiency is determined by factors such as aircraft design, navigation & flight paths, and weather conditions. Advancement in navigational technologies, along with efficient aircraft operations such as flight operations, technical operations, and ground operations have enhanced the efficiency of aircraft operations. These factors have led to increasing aircraft orders across the globe, which is expected to impact the global aircraft flight control system market in near future.
Asia Pacific aircraft flight control system market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing market for aircraft flight control systems due to an increase in the number of flight hours and passenger traffic in the region. Countries such as India and China have seen a tremendous increase in the passenger traffic, owing to the growing economy and disposable income of consumers in these countries. This increase in passenger traffic and flight hours is expected to drive the demand for aircraft flight control systems in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.
Major players in the aircraft flight control system market include Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Honeywell (US), and Moog (US).
