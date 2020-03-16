Real World Evidence Solutions Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.3 % during the forecast period, the global Real World Evidence Solutions market is estimated to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the end of 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2020 ) The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising geriatric population (and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases), shift from volume- to value-based care, and delays in drug development (and the subsequent increase in development costs).
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.3 % during the forecast period, the global Real World Evidence Solutions market is estimated to reach USD 1,348.1 million by the end of 2023.
“By component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017.”
On the basis of component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the global real world evidence market. The large share can be attributed to factors such as easy availability of massive amounts of data, increasing dependence of outcome-based studies on real-world data, and rising demand for information by payers and providers regarding drug safety.
“By therapeutic area, the oncology segment held the largest market share of the real world evidence market in 2017.”
Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the real-world evidence market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76173991
Geographical growth scenario of Real World Evidence Solutions Market
North America accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of a favorable regulatory environment, high number of RWE service providers, the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the high R&D expenditure, are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the global real world evidence market.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Real World Evidence Solutions market include IQVIA (US), ICON (Ireland), PAREXEL (US), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), Optum (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Oracle (US), SAS (US), Syneos Health (US), Anthem (US), Clinigen Group (UK), Palantir Technologies (UK), and Flatiron Health (US).
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76173991
