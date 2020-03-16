Bone Densitometer Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, the global Bone Densitometer market is estimated to reach USD 311 million by the end of 2024.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2020 ) The growth of the bone densitometers market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population. However, factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder market growth.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, the global Bone Densitometer market is estimated to reach USD 311 million by the end of 2024.
“By type, the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is expected to dominate the bone densitometers market”
Based on type, the bone densitometers market is segmented into dual-energy X-ray scanners and peripheral bone densitometers. The DXA scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to their advantages over peripheral bone densitometers, which hold a lesser share of the market.
“By application, the osteoporosis & osteopenia segment commanded the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018”
Based on application, the bone densitometers market is segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, chronic kidney disease diagnosis, body composition measurement, and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15369222
Geographical growth scenario of Bone Densitometer Market
The Asia Pacific is estimated to show the highest growth in the bone densitometers market, due to the significant prevalence of bone-related diseases in this population segment, increasing healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Bone Densitometer market include GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy).
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15369222
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, the global Bone Densitometer market is estimated to reach USD 311 million by the end of 2024.
“By type, the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is expected to dominate the bone densitometers market”
Based on type, the bone densitometers market is segmented into dual-energy X-ray scanners and peripheral bone densitometers. The DXA scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to their advantages over peripheral bone densitometers, which hold a lesser share of the market.
“By application, the osteoporosis & osteopenia segment commanded the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018”
Based on application, the bone densitometers market is segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, chronic kidney disease diagnosis, body composition measurement, and rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15369222
Geographical growth scenario of Bone Densitometer Market
The Asia Pacific is estimated to show the highest growth in the bone densitometers market, due to the significant prevalence of bone-related diseases in this population segment, increasing healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Bone Densitometer market include GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy).
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15369222
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.