Rising demand for silicon photonics based products in data centers Driving the Growth of Silicon Photonics Market
Silicon Photonics Market by Product (Transceiver, Switch, Variable Optical Attenuator, Cable, Sensor), Application (Data Center, Telecommunications, Military & Defense, Medical and Life Sciences, Sensing), Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 202
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2020 ) According to the market research report on "Silicon Photonics Market by Product (Transceiver, Switch, Variable Optical Attenuator, Cable, Sensor), Application (Data Center, Telecommunications, Military & Defense, Medical and Life Sciences, Sensing), Component, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", the silicon photonics market, the overall market is estimated to be worth USD 774.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,988.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.8% between 2018 and 2023. Rising demand for silicon photonics in data centers, reduction in power consumption with use of silicon photonics based transceivers, and the growing requirement of high bandwidth and high data transfer capabilities are the key factors driving the silicon photonics market.
Driver: Rising demand for silicon photonics based products in data centers
The largest application for silicon photonics is data communication, especially data centers. The major advantages of using silicon photonics in this sector are lower power consumption and higher data transfer rates (>100 Gbps). With increasing data storage and transfer demand, data centers are focusing on increasing their data transfer rate significantly. Datacom protocols are moving to high-speed signaling and surpassing 100 Gbps, giving rise to issues related to range and signal integrity for both copper and optical cables. The data transferred using conventional copper transmitters has bandwidth limitations, due to which the volume of data transfer is reduced. The integration of silicon photonics with conventional CMOS technologies is required to meet the data center demands for next-generation performance. As such, the need for low-cost, high-speed interconnects, which can support the ever-increasing data rates of and beyond 100 Gbps, is driving the silicon photonics market
North America to hold major share of silicon photonics market between 2018 and 2023
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the silicon photonics market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be a major contributor to the market in North America between 2018 and 2023. This is due to the high demand for silicon photonics in data centers in the country. Also, major players such as Microsoft and Amazon have their data centers in the US. Also, major silicon photonics players such as Intel, Luxtera, Acacia, Cisco, IBM, and Finisar have their presence in the US, which fuels the silicon photonics market in this region.
Major players in the silicon photonics market are Acacia (US), Luxtera (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Mellanox (Israel/US), Finisar (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Hamamatsu (Japan), IBM (US), Juniper (US), GlobalFoundries (US), Broadcom (US), Oclaro (US), NeoPhotonics (US), and Ciena (US),
