Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis | Global Market is Driven by Opportunities in Emerging Countries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2020 ) The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to reach USD 4.73 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.09 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The growing incidence of autoimmune diseases along population, technological advancements in analyzing devices, increasing access to medical insurance in the US, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors driving the growth of this market.
North America is expected to dominate the autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as accessibility to advanced technologies and opportunities for advanced autoimmune diagnostic testing and screening, growing incidence of autoimmune diseases, and technological advancements of autoimmune disease diagnosis in the region as compared to other regions.
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, Test Type:
1. Routine Laboratory Tests
2. Inflammatory Markers
3. Autoantibodies and Immunologic Tests
The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market. The increasing incidence autoimmune diseases, along with increasing adoption of routine laboratory tests for a variety of diseases are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market, End Users:
1. Clinical Laboratories
2. Hospitals
The clinical laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market during the forecast period. The heavy burden of autoimmune diseases, along with the accessibility and availability of diagnosis and treatment instruments in clinical laboratories in a short period of time are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
Regional Analysis:
Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period with growth centered at China, India, and Japan. Factors such as the rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the market in this region.
Leading Market Players:
Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and improve their position in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Abbott Laboratories (US) have been identified as the key players in this market.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
