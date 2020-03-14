Growing demand for AI in HPC data centers Driving the Growth of Data Center Accelerator Market
Data Center Accelerator Market by Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2020 ) The data center accelerator market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 21.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 49.47% during the forecast period. In this report, 2017 has been considered as the base year, and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2023.
Driver: Growing demand for AI in HPC data centers
Apart from chipmakers making accelerators, the companies that make data centers, including Dell EMC (US) and HP (US), are also emphasizing on integrating deep learning-based accelerators into their HPC data centers.
The growth in consumer generated data and rising use of AI-based services have led to the increased demand for AI-centric data centers. AI provides personalized services by understanding customer behavior data generated from CRM systems, product reviews, and media comments. NVIDIA’s (US) reported GPU sales to data centers in Q3 2016 was worth USD 75 million, a large portion of which was attributed to HPC data centers. Later at 2017 Investor day presentation, NVIDIA provided an estimate that the market for accelerators aimed at data centers could touch USD 30 billion by 2020. This staggering number is 19 times of NVIDIA’s current revenue from data centers, and it also shadows Intel’s USD 17 billion in data center revenue from 2016. Though the forecast from NVIDIA looks overestimated in terms of market value, the company’s impressive growth in the data center business segment in recent years gives a clear indication that the market is expected to witness an exponential growth in the coming years.
North America held largest share for data center accelerator market in 2017
North America held the largest market share in 2017. The growing trend of cloud computing has radically increased the economic impact of data center investments made by leading service providers, such as Amazon (US), Facebook (US), Google (US), and Microsoft (US). Also, there is a demand for sophisticated infrastructure and services in North America, which encourages the owners of data centers to opt for the ANSI/TIA-942 standard and also, continually, invest in upgrading their equipment and processes.
Major players operating in the data center accelerator market include NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Alphabet (US), Advanced Micro Devices (US), Achronix Semiconductor (US), Oracle (US), Xilinx (US), IBM (US), HP (US), Dell (US), Lenovo (China), Fujitsu (Japan), and Cisco (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
