Digital Therapeutics Market Trends to 2021 "Driven by Healthcare IT companies"
Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Prevention (Prediabetes, Obesity), Care (Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, Smoking Cessation, Musculoskeletal)), Sales Channel (B2C (Patient, Caregiver), B2B (Provider, Payer, Employer, Pharma)) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2020 ) According to the new market research report " Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Prevention (Prediabetes, Obesity), Care (Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, Smoking Cessation, Musculoskeletal)), Sales Channel (B2C (Patient, Caregiver), B2B (Provider, Payer, Employer, Pharma)) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global digital therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 457.9 Million by 2021 from USD 110 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2016 to 2021.
What Drives the Market?
1. Increasing Incidence of Preventable Chronic Diseases
2. Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare
3. Technological Advancements
4. Need to Control Healthcare Costs
5. Significant Increase in Venture Capital Investments
6. Benefits Offered By Digital Therapeutics
The digital therapeutics market is highly fragmented, diversified, and increasingly competitive, with a large number of small players competing for market space, including startup firms.
Global Market Segmentation:
Each segment has different market players and market leaders. For instance, the prediabetes market was led by Omada in 2015. Omada Health is a leading provider of digital therapeutics for preventable type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Omada’s product portfolio consists of ‘Prevent’, an online diabetes prevention program. The company has succeeded in securing heavy investments which it channelizes into the development, enhancement, and commercialization of its product.
Based on sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business to customer (B2C) and business to business (B2B). In 2016, the B2B segment is estimated to account for the largest share along with the highest CAGR of the digital therapeutics market. There is a growing awareness among providers, payers, and employers about the benefits provided by digital therapeutics, and the amount of healthcare cost reductions achieved by their use.
Additionally, there is a growing inclination of pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug product to offer adherence services along with their product. These are some of the factors responsible for the high share of this market segment.
Key Players and Strategies Adopted by Them:
Proteus Digital Health, Inc. (U.S.), Omada Health Inc. (U.S.), WellDoc Inc. (U.S.), Livongo Health (U.S.), Noom Inc. (U.S.), Ginger.io Inc. (U.S.), Propeller Health (U.S.), 2Morrow Inc. (U.S.), Canary Health Inc. (U.S.), Mango Health, Inc. (U.S.), and Physitrack Limited (U.K.). Click Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Pear Therapeutics, Inc., (U.S.), Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. (U.S.) and Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd (India)
