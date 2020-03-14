Ureteroscopy Market - Reflects Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
The global ureteroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million by 2023 from USD 768.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2020 ) The Research Report on Global Ureteroscopy Market contains 62 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 101 Pages and in-depth TOC which covers market overview, Major Key Players detailed Analysis, market opportunities, market risk, future forecast for the next five years, major driving factors for the market as well as detailed analysis for CAGR, scope, research findings, leading key players marketing strategy to acquire major market in the form of revenue.
The high incidence of urolithiasis across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of this market. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, and improving hospital infrastructures are the other major factors that are expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253934795
This research report segments market based on product type, application, end-user, and region
The Objectives of this Study are as follows:
• To define, describe, and forecast the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market by product type, application, end user, and region
• To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
• To identify the micro markets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market
• To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
Based on Product Type:
By product type, the flexible & semi-rigid market is categorized into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ureteroscopy market in 2018. Also, technological advancements are allowing hospitals to switch from rigid/semi-rigid ureteroscopes to flexible and fully digital ureteroscopes for improving the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment procedures as well as reducing their overall cost. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiber optic and digital ureteroscopes
Based on Application:
the market is segmented into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stones and the widespread adoption of ureteroscopes in diagnostics.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253934795
Based on Region:
The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones in this region and the large number of surgeries performed each year. However, the high cost of ureteroscopy procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The key players in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland)
The high incidence of urolithiasis across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of this market. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, and improving hospital infrastructures are the other major factors that are expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253934795
This research report segments market based on product type, application, end-user, and region
The Objectives of this Study are as follows:
• To define, describe, and forecast the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market by product type, application, end user, and region
• To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
• To identify the micro markets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market
• To analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
Based on Product Type:
By product type, the flexible & semi-rigid market is categorized into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ureteroscopy market in 2018. Also, technological advancements are allowing hospitals to switch from rigid/semi-rigid ureteroscopes to flexible and fully digital ureteroscopes for improving the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment procedures as well as reducing their overall cost. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiber optic and digital ureteroscopes
Based on Application:
the market is segmented into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stones and the widespread adoption of ureteroscopes in diagnostics.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253934795
Based on Region:
The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones in this region and the large number of surgeries performed each year. However, the high cost of ureteroscopy procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The key players in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland)
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.