Data Catalog Market worth to be USD 620.0 Million by 2022
The report on the Global Data Catalog Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and supply cha
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2020 ) According to research report "Data Catalog Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Data Consumer (BI Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications), Enterprise Size, End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global data catalog market size is expected to grow from USD 210.0 Million in 2017 to USD 620.0 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.2% during the forecast period. Data proliferation and an increasing adoption of self-service analytics are some of the major driving factors for the data catalog market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for intelligent business processes and growing innovation across end-use industry verticals are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48918216
The Business Intelligence (BI) tools segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The demand for data consumers is growing with the evolution of data catalog technology. BI tools, in particular, are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Solutions offered by vendors need to be integrated to avail industry’s best practices for data catalog solutions. The market for BI tools is expected to hold largest market size owing to the increasing need for deployment of data catalog solutions either in the cloud or on-premises.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
North America is the most competitive and rapidly changing data catalog market in the world. The region has witnessed high adoption of data catalog solutions, due to the increasing demand for BI tools and higher adoption of digital technologies. The US and Canada are projected to extensively implement data catalog solutions. Hence, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global data catalog market during the forecast period.
Major vendors in the global data catalog market are IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Alteryx (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Datawatch Corporation (US), Waterline Data (US), Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-catalog-market-48918216.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48918216
The Business Intelligence (BI) tools segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The demand for data consumers is growing with the evolution of data catalog technology. BI tools, in particular, are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Solutions offered by vendors need to be integrated to avail industry’s best practices for data catalog solutions. The market for BI tools is expected to hold largest market size owing to the increasing need for deployment of data catalog solutions either in the cloud or on-premises.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
North America is the most competitive and rapidly changing data catalog market in the world. The region has witnessed high adoption of data catalog solutions, due to the increasing demand for BI tools and higher adoption of digital technologies. The US and Canada are projected to extensively implement data catalog solutions. Hence, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global data catalog market during the forecast period.
Major vendors in the global data catalog market are IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Alteryx (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Datawatch Corporation (US), Waterline Data (US), Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-catalog-market-48918216.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.