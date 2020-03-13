Own A Brand-New Vinyl Record Playing Jukebox!
Are jukeboxes that play vinyl 45’s back in style?
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2020 ) Own A Brand-New Vinyl Record Playing Jukebox!
Are jukeboxes that play vinyl 45’s back in style?
You bet they are! According to Jimmy Mason of a company called “IN THE NEW AGE!”
IN THE NEW AGE
I will have to say, I had been selling jukeboxes almost my entire adult life. Well, let explain.
Back in the 1980’s, I used to manage an amusement route consisting of arcade machines and jukeboxes. I was the guy that used to collect the quarters and dollar bills from the machines, additionally, I was the one who had to service them
Furthermore, Jimmy Mason goes on to explain during the late 1980’s, to the early 1990’s, they were busy transitioning to CD jukeboxes instead of vinyl record jukeboxes because the vinyl record jukebox was considered old technology. However, until now!
“I cannot believe the demand for our Rock-Ola vinyl 45 jukeboxes. Luckily, Rock-Ola jukeboxes company has started building the Rock-Ola record playing jukeboxes this year, (2020!)”
“Furthermore, we are an official dealer for Rock-Ola jukeboxes. Also, Rock-Ola has about 10 different styles of Vinyl record playing jukeboxes to choose from”
Jimmy Mason (Sales Associate) invites you to visit their website and check out all jukeboxes they sell.
Additionally, IN THE NEW AGE sells other products like; designer watches, health machines, and more!
IN THE NEW AGE
vinyl record jukeboxes, vintage jukeboxes, rockola jukeboxes, Wurlitzer jukeboxes
Are jukeboxes that play vinyl 45’s back in style?
You bet they are! According to Jimmy Mason of a company called “IN THE NEW AGE!”
IN THE NEW AGE
I will have to say, I had been selling jukeboxes almost my entire adult life. Well, let explain.
Back in the 1980’s, I used to manage an amusement route consisting of arcade machines and jukeboxes. I was the guy that used to collect the quarters and dollar bills from the machines, additionally, I was the one who had to service them
Furthermore, Jimmy Mason goes on to explain during the late 1980’s, to the early 1990’s, they were busy transitioning to CD jukeboxes instead of vinyl record jukeboxes because the vinyl record jukebox was considered old technology. However, until now!
“I cannot believe the demand for our Rock-Ola vinyl 45 jukeboxes. Luckily, Rock-Ola jukeboxes company has started building the Rock-Ola record playing jukeboxes this year, (2020!)”
“Furthermore, we are an official dealer for Rock-Ola jukeboxes. Also, Rock-Ola has about 10 different styles of Vinyl record playing jukeboxes to choose from”
Jimmy Mason (Sales Associate) invites you to visit their website and check out all jukeboxes they sell.
Additionally, IN THE NEW AGE sells other products like; designer watches, health machines, and more!
IN THE NEW AGE
vinyl record jukeboxes, vintage jukeboxes, rockola jukeboxes, Wurlitzer jukeboxes
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.