Anastomosis Device Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2020 ) The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of target diseases and the subsequent growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, the global Anastomosis Device market is estimated to reach USD 2.9 billion by the end of 2024.
“By type, the surgical staplers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.”
Based on type, the anastomosis devices market is segmented into surgical staplers, surgical sutures, and surgical sealants & adhesives. Of all these segments, surgical staplers accounted for the largest share of the anastomosis devices market in 2018.
“By application, the gastrointestinal surgeries segment dominated the market in 2018.”
Based on application, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular & thoracic surgeries, and other applications. Gastrointestinal surgeries accounted for the largest share of the anastomosis devices market in 2018.
Geographical growth scenario of Anastomosis Device Market
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the anastomosis devices market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, increasing incidence of target diseases, growth in the number of cancer cases, increasing number of organ transplants, and the implementation of a new funding model for Canadian hospitals are contributing to the large share of North America.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Anastomosis Device market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), EndoEvolution LLC (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Péters Surgical (France), Biosintex (Romania), and Meril Life Sciences (India).
