Veterinary Ultrasound Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, the global Veterinary Ultrasound market is estimated to reach USD 448 million by the end of 2025.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2020 ) The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of target diseases and the subsequent growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, the global Veterinary Ultrasound market is estimated to reach USD 448 million by the end of 2025.
“The 2D ultrasound segment dominates the animal/veterinary ultrasoundindustry, by type of ultrasound scanners “
Based on the type of scanners, the 2D segment accounted for the largest share of the animal/veterinary ultrasoundmarket in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the widespread popularity of this type in disease diagnosis as well as in pregnancy detection.
“By animal, the small companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019”
Based on animal, the animal/veterinary ultrasoundmarket is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and other animals. The companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Geographical growth scenario of Veterinary Ultrasound Market
Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals & Academic Institutes, and other end users. In 2019, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the animal/veterinary ultrasoundindustry. Veterinary clinics are the first point of contact for animals which makes them a driving factor in this market.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Veterinary Ultrasound market include GE Healthcare (US), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote SpA (Italy), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.( Korea), Diagnostic Imaging Systems Inc. (US), IMV imaging (Scotland), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (SIUI), Clarius Mobile Health (US) and SonoScape Medical Corporation (China)
