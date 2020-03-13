Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market worth 691.7 Million USD by 2026
Epoxidized Soybean oil (ESBO) Market by Raw Material (Soybean Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide), Application, End-use Application (Foods & Beverages, Adhesives & Sealants, Automotives).
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2020 ) The report "Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market by Raw Material (Soybean Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide), Application (Plasticizers, UV Cure Applications, Fuel Additives), End-use Application (Foods & Beverages, Adhesives & Sealants, Automotives) - Global Forecast to 2026". The global Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO) market is projected to reach USD 691.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.04% from 2016 to 2026.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27777113
This growth is fueled by the expected high demand from the application segment due to the easy availability of epoxidized soybean oil in large volumes, and at lower prices. Further, the global demand for epoxidized soybean oil in the North American, Asia-Pacific, and European regions is growing due to stringent environmental regulations. Epoxidized soybean oil is preferred as against phthalate-free stabilizers in PVC applications, and hence ESBO is used widely as an additive in plasticizers.
Soybean oil: The most-widely used raw material for the production of epoxidized soybean oil
Soybean seeds are crushed in order to obtain soybean oil for use in manufacturing epoxidized soybean oil. For the production of ESBO, soybean oil is used as the basic raw material. As compared to other bio-based oils, soybean oil is preferred by oleo chemicals producers due to its low cost and easy availability. The use of ESBO helps application industries to reduce production costs and to maximize profitability margins.
Plasticizers: The largest application of epoxidized soybean oil
Polymer materials are made flexible, user-friendly, and resilient with the addition of plasticizers. When ESBO undergoes heat treatment, it acts as a scavenger for hydrochloric acid liberated from poly vinyl chloride. ESBO being a bio-based plasticizer, is gaining traction in PVC stabilization applications over the phthalate plasticizers.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=27777113
Browse in-depth TOC on “Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market”
155 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
171 - Pages
North America: The largest market for epoxidized soybean oil
The North American region is the largest market in the global epoxidized soybean oil market, in terms of value, and this trend is expected to continue till 2026. Countries in this region such as U.S, Canada and Mexico are achieving symbolic increase in the use of epoxidized soybean oil in the plasticizer application industry. This growth is due to the easy availability of raw materials in large quantities and at lower costs, which is driving the demand for epoxidized soybean oil in this region. U.S is the largest market for epoxidized soybean oil and is projected to continue this trend till 2026. The epoxidized soybean oil market has various global players competing for significant market shares. These companies are actively investing in various strategies such as, new product developments, acquisitions, and joint ventures & partnerships globally to further strengthen their market shares.
Major manufacturers such as, The DOW Chemical Company (U.S), Galata Chemicals LLC (U.S), CHS Inc. (U.S), Ferro Corporation (U.S), and others have adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies in the North American region.
Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=27777113
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27777113
This growth is fueled by the expected high demand from the application segment due to the easy availability of epoxidized soybean oil in large volumes, and at lower prices. Further, the global demand for epoxidized soybean oil in the North American, Asia-Pacific, and European regions is growing due to stringent environmental regulations. Epoxidized soybean oil is preferred as against phthalate-free stabilizers in PVC applications, and hence ESBO is used widely as an additive in plasticizers.
Soybean oil: The most-widely used raw material for the production of epoxidized soybean oil
Soybean seeds are crushed in order to obtain soybean oil for use in manufacturing epoxidized soybean oil. For the production of ESBO, soybean oil is used as the basic raw material. As compared to other bio-based oils, soybean oil is preferred by oleo chemicals producers due to its low cost and easy availability. The use of ESBO helps application industries to reduce production costs and to maximize profitability margins.
Plasticizers: The largest application of epoxidized soybean oil
Polymer materials are made flexible, user-friendly, and resilient with the addition of plasticizers. When ESBO undergoes heat treatment, it acts as a scavenger for hydrochloric acid liberated from poly vinyl chloride. ESBO being a bio-based plasticizer, is gaining traction in PVC stabilization applications over the phthalate plasticizers.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=27777113
Browse in-depth TOC on “Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market”
155 - Market Data Tables
60 - Figures
171 - Pages
North America: The largest market for epoxidized soybean oil
The North American region is the largest market in the global epoxidized soybean oil market, in terms of value, and this trend is expected to continue till 2026. Countries in this region such as U.S, Canada and Mexico are achieving symbolic increase in the use of epoxidized soybean oil in the plasticizer application industry. This growth is due to the easy availability of raw materials in large quantities and at lower costs, which is driving the demand for epoxidized soybean oil in this region. U.S is the largest market for epoxidized soybean oil and is projected to continue this trend till 2026. The epoxidized soybean oil market has various global players competing for significant market shares. These companies are actively investing in various strategies such as, new product developments, acquisitions, and joint ventures & partnerships globally to further strengthen their market shares.
Major manufacturers such as, The DOW Chemical Company (U.S), Galata Chemicals LLC (U.S), CHS Inc. (U.S), Ferro Corporation (U.S), and others have adopted various organic and inorganic developmental strategies in the North American region.
Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=27777113
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.