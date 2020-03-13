Gas Chromatography Market : Forecasts Excellent Growth
Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column accessories, Pressure regulators, Gas generators),End user (Oil & Gas industry, Environmental agencies, Pharma & Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2020 ) The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increase in crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of waste water treatment, rising adoption of GC-MS, initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns, and increased importance of chromatography in drug testing.
The overall gas chromatography market is expected to reach USD 3671.0 million by 2022 from USD 2647.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of waste water treatment, rise in adoption of GC-MS, initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns and increased importance of chromatography tests in drug are the key factors driving the growth of this market. Owing to technological advancements, GC systems are witnessing a shift from laboratory settings to miniaturization, thus increasing their scope in production plants.
Moreover, these advancements also increase the capabilities of gas chromatography in the analysis of complex compounds. For instance, the MicroGC Fusion is a small, easy to use, gas chromatograph (GC) specifically designed for gas analysis in the concentration range of low ppm to percentage levels.
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the U.S. shale gas production, growing funding for Environmental Testing and clean-up in Canada, increasing funding for R&D activities in healthcare & environmental industries, and growth in food testing industries are driving the growth of this region.
What Drives the Market?
1. Increasing Crude & Shale Oil Production
2. Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes
3. Increasing Focus on Waste Water Treatment
4. Rising Adoption of Gc-Ms
5 .Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels
6. Growing Food Safety Concerns
7.Growing Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process
The prominent players in the Gas chromatography market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Scion Instruments (Techcomp USA Inc.), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Falcon Analytical Systems & Technology, LLC (U.S.), Restek Corporation (U.S.), Dani Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), and Chromatotec (France).
Read More in Detailed (Gas chromatography market): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gas-chromatography.asp
