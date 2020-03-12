FineCraft Contractors Wins NARI's CotY Award for Addition and Whole-House Renovation
FineCraft Contractors, Inc., recently won the National Association of the Remodeling Industry's award for addition and whole-house renovation.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) GAITHERSBURG, MD: FineCraft Contractors, Inc., (https://finecraftcontractors.com/) recently won the National Association of the Remodeling Industry’s award for addition and whole-house renovation.
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Contractor of the Year (CotY) awards are earned by NARI members who have demonstrated outstanding work through their remodeling projects. Based on the official NARI website, project categories often include kitchens, baths, basements, entire house, and exteriors. FineCraft won the CotY award for addition and whole-house renovation.
Helen C. W., a past client, said, “FineCraft built an addition and new outbuilding, designed by my firm, for one of the more finely detailed late-19th century homes in the town of Kensington’s historic district. The owners chose FineCraft because they wanted to match the quality of detail and workmanship that had sold them on the house in the first place. The end result did not disappoint. FineCraft performed at a high level of professionalism and the quality of their workmanship was superb.”
Another past client, Morgan B., stated, “FineCraft did an excellent job on renovation of our garage and converting it into a gym. They were prompt in their reply and finished the project in the time they quoted which is huge! The price was reasonable and the staff was very responsive throughout the whole process. I highly recommend them for any home renovation project and will be using them again in the future!”
George Papaheraklis is the founder of FineCraft Contractors, Inc., located in Gaithersburg, MD. Since 1985, FineCraft has been building houses, additions, kitchens, baths and more for discerning families. Their blog can be seen at https://finecraftcontractors.com/blog/ and they can be reached at 301-330-9191.
This is a press release.
