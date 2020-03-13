Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 869.7 million by the end of 2027.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2020 ) The sepsis diagnostics market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe. Factors such as the growing number of surgical procedures, influx of novel sepsis diagnostic products, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, funding for sepsis-related research activities, and the commercialization and availability of a wide variety of approved sepsis diagnostic devices are also supporting the growth of this market.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 869.7 million by the end of 2027.
“Based on technology, the biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period”
Based on technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into— microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
“Based on product, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018”
On the basis of products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2018, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increased use of blood culture media as it is the standard method for diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92673155
Geographical growth scenario of Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Geographically, the sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of sepsis in APAC countries, rising focus of global players in this region, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Sepsis Diagnostics market include bioMérieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany), among others.
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, the global Sepsis Diagnostics market is estimated to reach USD 869.7 million by the end of 2027.
“Based on technology, the biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period”
Based on technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into— microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
“Based on product, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018”
On the basis of products, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2018, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increased use of blood culture media as it is the standard method for diagnosis of sepsis across the globe.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92673155
Geographical growth scenario of Sepsis Diagnostics Market
Geographically, the sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing prevalence of sepsis in APAC countries, rising focus of global players in this region, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Sepsis Diagnostics market include bioMérieux (France), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany), among others.
Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.