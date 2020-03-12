Preparative and Process Chromatography Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, the global Preparative and Process Chromatography market is estimated to reach USD 8.60 billion by the end of 2023.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of appendicitis and growing preference for R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
What the Market Looks Like?
“Process chromatography type is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018.”
By type, the preparative and process chromatography market is classified into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. The process chromatography segment is estimated to command the larger market share in 2018. This is mainly due to increasing production of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
“Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market in 2018.”
By end user, the preparative and process chromatography market segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and academic institutes. In 2018, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and insulin.
Geographical growth scenario of Preparative and Process Chromatography Market
Based on region, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for largest share of the process and preparative chromatography market. The large share of North America in this market is attributed to the increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and the availability of government grants to support research activities.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Preparative and Process Chromatography market include GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).
