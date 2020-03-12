Demulsifier Market worth 2.53 Billion USD by 2022
Demulsifier Market research report categorizes the global market by Application, Type (Water Soluble, Oil Soluble) & by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) The report "Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble and Water Soluble), Application (Crude Oil, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The demulsifier market is projected to grow from USD 2.12 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.53 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.53% from 2017 to 2022.
The increasing demand for oil and related derivatives necessitates the high production of crude oil globally. The global production of crude oil is growing, as most countries are focusing on extracting more from existing as well as new and unconventional reserves. The increase in the production of heavy crude oil will result in higher consumption of demulsifiers. Hence, the growing production of crude oil is expected to drive the demulsifier market in the future.
Oil soluble segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the demulsifier market
Oil soluble is estimated to be the most widely used demulsifier type during the forecast period. In terms of value, the oil soluble type segment accounted for the largest share of the demulsifier market in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Oil soluble are the most effective demulsifiers in separating water in oil emulsion in crude oil, as oil is in the continuous phase and water is in the dispersed phase.
The crude oil application segment accounted for the largest share of the demulsifier market in 2016
Based on application, the crude oil segment accounted for the largest share of the demulsifier market in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Crude oil production is expected to increase during the forecast period to meet its rising demand worldwide. Higher production of crude oil means greater consumption of demulsifiers. Ageing and mature oil fields, heavy oil, and offshore oil fields consume higher quantities of demulsifiers. All these factors are expected to drive the demulsifier market in crude oil during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Demulsifier Market”
132 - Market Data Tables
34 - Figures
160 - Pages
Middle East demulsifier market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
The demulsifier market has been studied for the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The Middle East is a key market for demulsifiers due to the presence of major oil producing nations, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, UAE, and Kuwait. Saudi Arabia is a leading market for demulsifiers in the region, followed by Iraq.
Major players operating in the demulsifier market are Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Croda International Plc (U.K.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), and Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (U.S.). These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their market position, widen their product portfolio, and increase their customer base.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
