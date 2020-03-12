High growth of smart wearable market creating more opportunities for Flexible Display Market
Flexible Display Market by Application (Smartphone, Smartwatch, Wearable, TV, Digital Signage, PC Monitor, E-reader, Electronic Shelf Label, and Automotive), Technology (OLED, Quantum Dots, LED, E-Paper), Panel Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 202
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) the flexible display market to grow from USD 3,449 billion in 2017 to USD 15,139 million by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are rising demand for OLED-based devices and high growth of consumer goods. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the flexible displays market size based on application, technology, panel size, substrate material and region.
Technological shift and development of energy-efficient, attractive, and high-specification flexible display products
The flexible display market has witnessed tremendous technological advancements in the past few years. Display devices have changed from being bulky and space-consuming to slim and bezel-less. They now offer high resolution, improved contrast ratio, and low power consumption compared with traditional display devices based on CRT technology. High competition in the display market has led to new product developments and launches with attractive looks and high-end specifications. Companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea) have led the display market toward a new era with the launch of products based on technologies such as OLED and Q-dot LED. OLEDs offer a better viewing angle and an excellent contrast rate, and are brighter than LCDs. OLEDs also exhibit refresh rates, thereby facilitating a high-definition video. Attractive looks and high specifications of display products such as TVs, desktop monitors, notebooks, and mobile phones grab the attention of consumers. Display products based on the OLED technology have revolutionized the display market.
North America accounted for the largest share of the market for flexible display in 2016
North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The US accounted for the largest share of the market in North America in 2016. Flexible displays are used majorly in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wearables. Leading companies offering devices and components include Apple, Inc. (US) and Corning Incorporated (US), which are based in North America, and this factor has helped the growth of the flexible display market in the region.
Major players operating in the flexible display market include Samsung Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Japan Display, Inc. (Japan), and BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), among others.
