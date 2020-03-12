Increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system Driving the Growth of NVH Testing Market
NVH Testing Market by Application (Environmental Noise, Pass-by-noise, Noise Mapping, Sound Power, Telecom Testing, Sound Quality, Building Acoustics, Human Vibration, Product Vibration), Type, End User, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) the NVH testing market to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2016 to USD 2.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period (2017–2023). The major factors that are expected to be driving the NVH market are adoption of stringent government regulations to reduce noise pollution and increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the NVH market size based on type, application, end user, and region.
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47022073
Driver: Increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system
The global automobile manufacturing has witnessed an increase in demand for vehicles over the years, which, in turn, drives the growth of the NVH testing market because the automotive sector is one of the major application areas of NVH testing solutions. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global vehicle sales has grown from 78 million units in 2011 to 94 million units in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.8% during FY11–16. Some of the countries who have witnessed a double-digit growth in the sales of automobiles during FY11–16 include Iceland, Ireland, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Bolivia, Cuba, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Mauritius. Prominent factors increasing demand for automobile sales includes increasing income levels, ease of finance, growing population, and improved infrastructure. The increased demand for automobiles has resulted in the huge production of automobiles, which, in turn, has contributed to the increase in demand for NVH testing equipment from the automotive sector. Noise is generated in a vehicle from various sources such as ignition system of an engine, driveline sources, induction noise, engine fan, and interior noise. This noise can completely ruin the OEMs efforts to provide customers with an appealing car environment; hence, automobile manufacturers are increasing their efforts and investments to reduce the NVH levels of a car. This factor is driving the growth of the NVH testing market.
North America to hold the largest share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023
North America held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016. North America is the most technologically advanced and has the presence of major automotive and aerospace and defense companies; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing applications in this region. Moreover, the presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers is expected to support the growth of the NVH testing market in North America.
Major players in the NVH testing market are National Instruments (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), HEAD acoustics (Germany), m+p international (Germany), imc Meßsysteme (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), and Signal.X (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47022073
Driver: Increasing demand for automotive and car infotainment system
The global automobile manufacturing has witnessed an increase in demand for vehicles over the years, which, in turn, drives the growth of the NVH testing market because the automotive sector is one of the major application areas of NVH testing solutions. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global vehicle sales has grown from 78 million units in 2011 to 94 million units in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.8% during FY11–16. Some of the countries who have witnessed a double-digit growth in the sales of automobiles during FY11–16 include Iceland, Ireland, Hungary, Lithuania, Mexico, Bolivia, Cuba, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Mauritius. Prominent factors increasing demand for automobile sales includes increasing income levels, ease of finance, growing population, and improved infrastructure. The increased demand for automobiles has resulted in the huge production of automobiles, which, in turn, has contributed to the increase in demand for NVH testing equipment from the automotive sector. Noise is generated in a vehicle from various sources such as ignition system of an engine, driveline sources, induction noise, engine fan, and interior noise. This noise can completely ruin the OEMs efforts to provide customers with an appealing car environment; hence, automobile manufacturers are increasing their efforts and investments to reduce the NVH levels of a car. This factor is driving the growth of the NVH testing market.
North America to hold the largest share of the NVH testing market between 2017 and 2023
North America held the largest share of the NVH testing market in 2016. North America is the most technologically advanced and has the presence of major automotive and aerospace and defense companies; this factor has resulted in the increased demand for NVH testing applications in this region. Moreover, the presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers is expected to support the growth of the NVH testing market in North America.
Major players in the NVH testing market are National Instruments (US), Brüel & Kjær (Denmark), Siemens PLM Software (US), HEAD acoustics (Germany), m+p international (Germany), imc Meßsysteme (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark), Prosig (UK), and Signal.X (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.