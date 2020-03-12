The Asia Pacific soldier systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Soldier System Market by End User (Military, Homeland Security), Type (Personal Protection, Communication, Power and Transmission, Surveillance and Target Acquisition, Navigation and Health Monitoring, Vision), Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) The soldier system market was valued at USD 9.78 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. This report forecasts the market and provides information on its dynamics for the next 5 years. It also recognizes the application gaps for soldier systems, recent developments in the market, and high potential markets for soldier systems. Rising incidences of asymmetric warfare, increasing number of soldier modernization programs being carried out by different countries across the globe are the key factor driving the demand for soldier system market.
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137230260
Driver: Increasing number of soldier modernization programs being carried out by different countries across the globe
Traditional ground soldier systems included uniforms, weapons, helmets, and bedrolls. However, the emergence of asymmetric warfare and the continuous advancements in weapons have led to the increased demand for technologically advanced soldier systems. As such, a number of countries across the globe are carrying out soldier modernization programs to incorporate new and advanced technologies in their soldier systems to improve interoperability of these systems. Innovations in the fields of networked soldier technologies and future soldier outfits have led to the development of new and advanced soldier systems to enhance battlefield capabilities of soldiers
Modernization of the armed forces to adapt to the digital battlefield is expected to drive the demand for military segment
Soldier System Market based on end user, the two segments considered for this analysis are military, which includes infantry and special forces; and homeland security, which includes police and paramilitary forces. growth can be attributed to the increasing military expenditures by major economies as well as military modernization programs. This high growth can be attributed to the increasing military expenditures by major economies of the region, along with the rising number of conflicts, wars, and cross-border disputes in the Asia Pacific region.
The Asia Pacific soldier systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific soldier systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The rapid growth of the soldier systems market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the innovations being carried out in emerging economies such as China and India for the development of advanced soldier systems. The countries in the Asia Pacific region are conducting military modernization programs for their ground troops by domestically developing various types of soldier subsystems, equipment, and gears.
China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific soldier systems market in 2018. The growth of the China soldier systems market can be attributed to the ongoing R&D activities in the country for the development of advanced technologies and solutions for soldier systems.
Major players in the soldier systems market are Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Saab AB (Sweden), Rockwell Collins (US), FLIR Systems (US), Harris Corporation (US), and Thales Group (France), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137230260
Driver: Increasing number of soldier modernization programs being carried out by different countries across the globe
Traditional ground soldier systems included uniforms, weapons, helmets, and bedrolls. However, the emergence of asymmetric warfare and the continuous advancements in weapons have led to the increased demand for technologically advanced soldier systems. As such, a number of countries across the globe are carrying out soldier modernization programs to incorporate new and advanced technologies in their soldier systems to improve interoperability of these systems. Innovations in the fields of networked soldier technologies and future soldier outfits have led to the development of new and advanced soldier systems to enhance battlefield capabilities of soldiers
Modernization of the armed forces to adapt to the digital battlefield is expected to drive the demand for military segment
Soldier System Market based on end user, the two segments considered for this analysis are military, which includes infantry and special forces; and homeland security, which includes police and paramilitary forces. growth can be attributed to the increasing military expenditures by major economies as well as military modernization programs. This high growth can be attributed to the increasing military expenditures by major economies of the region, along with the rising number of conflicts, wars, and cross-border disputes in the Asia Pacific region.
The Asia Pacific soldier systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific soldier systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The rapid growth of the soldier systems market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the innovations being carried out in emerging economies such as China and India for the development of advanced soldier systems. The countries in the Asia Pacific region are conducting military modernization programs for their ground troops by domestically developing various types of soldier subsystems, equipment, and gears.
China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific soldier systems market in 2018. The growth of the China soldier systems market can be attributed to the ongoing R&D activities in the country for the development of advanced technologies and solutions for soldier systems.
Major players in the soldier systems market are Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Saab AB (Sweden), Rockwell Collins (US), FLIR Systems (US), Harris Corporation (US), and Thales Group (France), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.