Medical Vacuum System Market - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
The Global Medical Vacuum System Market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period.
The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the global medical vacuum systems market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation processes were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.
The standalone vacuum systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by product type, in 2018
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into standalone vacuum systems, centralized vacuum systems, portable vacuum systems, and accessories. The standalone vacuum systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large end-user base for compact/standalone products, their technical advantages, and significant adoption among dental clinics and research labs.
Medical Vacuum System Market - Recent Research Developments:
• In November 2018, Busch LLC (Germany) and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (Germany) entered into a strategic cooperation agreement in order to enhance segments such as sales & services, R&D developments, and improve the vacuum product line.
• In October 2018, ConvaTec (UK) received the US FDA 510(k) Clearance for its Avelle Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System.
• In March 2018, Atlas Copco AB (Sweden) acquired Walker Filtration for USD 38.68 million for enhancing its vacuum business.
Market Estimation Methodology Adopted:
• A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the size of the global market and other dependent submarkets.
• The key players in the global market were identified through secondary research, and their global market shares were determined through primary and secondary research.
• The research methodology includes the study of the annual and quarterly financial reports of top market players as well as interviews with industry experts to gather key insights on various market segments and subsegments.
• All segmental shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
• Major macroindicators in play have been accounted for, viewed in detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to understand their impact on market growth and various segments and subsegments.
• The above-mentioned data was consolidated and added with detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report.
The therapeutic applications segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the Medical Vacuum System Market, by application, during the forecast period
Based on application, the market is segmented into pharma-biotech manufacturing, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications, and research applications. Therapeutic applications are further segmented into dental, wound care, anesthesiology, and gynecology applications. The therapeutic applications segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing use of NPWT for diabetic ulcers, and the increasing number of target medical procedures across major markets.
Market – Geographical Analysis:
North America dominated the Global Market in 2018
This report covers the market across five major geographies North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to command the largest share of the market mainly due to stringent regulatory norms for cleanroom maintenance, manufacturing guidelines and surgical protocols, technological advancement, the rising number of target surgical procedures, a growing end-user base, and increasing expenditure healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Medical Vacuum System Market – Key Players:
Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec (UK), INTEGRA Holdings (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Air Techniques (US), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Precision Medical, Inc. (US), Medicop (Slovenia), and Ohio Medical Corporation (US) are the major players operating in the market.
