Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Healthcare Industry
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2024.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) The rising need to reduce increasing healthcare costs and the implementation of government initiatives to improve patient safety & patient outcomes are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, the global Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2024.
“The risk management & safety solutions segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019.”
Based on type, the patient safety and risk management solutions market is segmented into risk management & safety solutions, claims management solutions, and governance, risk & compliance solutions. The risk management and safety solutions segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2019.
“By end-user, the healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”
Based on end-user, the patient safety and risk management solutions market has been segmented into hospitals, long-term care centers, ambulatory care centers, pharmacies, and other end-users (primary care providers, ambulance services, pathology laboratories, and mental healthcare centers.
Geographical growth scenario of Patient Safety and Risk Management Software Market
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the patient safety and risk management software market in 2019, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the favorable regulations (such as Patient Safety Act and Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) combined with the high healthcare IT spending in the region, and greater adoption of patient safety and risk management solutions.
Leading market players
The prominent players in the Patient Safety and Risk Management Software market include RLDatix (Canada), Verge Health (US), Riskonnect Inc. (US), Clarity Group Inc. (US), RiskQual Technologies (US), The Patient Safety Company (Netherlands), Quantros Inc. (US), Prista Corporation (US), Smartgate Solutions Ltd. (UK), and Conduent Inc. (US).
