Epigenetics Market Top Trends 2020 Predicated The Growth Worth $1.60 billion at a CAGR of 13.3%
Epigenetics applications in metabolic diseases, oncology, and Immunology to drive the market growth for Epigenetics
The growth in epigenetics market is primarily attributed to decreasing sequencing costs, increasing research activity, funding for epigenetics research, rising prevalence of cancer and growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases. Expanding application areas of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the market in the coming years.
The global epigenetics market is projected to reach $1.60 billion by 2022 from $0.85 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3%.
Driver: Rising cancer prevalence
Globally, there has been a significant increase in the number of people suffering from cancer. According to WHO estimates, the number of people suffering from cancer is expected to increase to 19.3 million by 2025 from 14.1 million in 2012. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the US and accounts for nearly 1 in every 4 deaths. According to the American Cancer Society, in the US, the number of new cancer cases (excluding carcinoma in situ of any site) is expected to increase to 1,688,780 in 2017 from 1,685,210 in 2016, while the total number of cancer-related deaths will increase to 600,920 from 595,690 during the same period.
Epigenetic changes such as dysregulation of DNA methylation are associated with cancer development and progression. Epigenetics provides new opportunities for deriving therapeutic strategies designed to reverse dysregulation in cancer. Several cancer research studies that utilize epigenetics techniques are currently underway; significant investments are being made to support these researches. For instance, in February 2016, the University of Southampton and University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UK) received USD 1.57 million (GBP 1 million) for genetics and genomics research related to cancer and infectious diseases. Similarly, in March 2015, Barts Cancer Institute’s Centre for Haemato-Oncology (UK) received funds worth USD 113.9 million (GBP 860,000) from the Medical Research Council to study epigenetics changes in cancer. The increasing prevalence of cancer will drive epigenetics research focused on this condition.
Geographical Analysis of Epigenetics Market Growth:
The epigenetics market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising focus on key market players in the region.
Emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India offer significant growth potential to market players. This can primarily be attributed to the diversified healthcare market in this region, growing incidence of infectious and chronic disorders, and increasing R&D initiatives targeted at the development of innovative genomic techniques. In addition, developments in research infrastructure, increasing R&D expenditure, low labor cost, and rapid growth in the number of CROs and pharmaceutical industry are encouraging market players to invest in these countries.
Key Players:
The epigenetics market is fragmented with a large number of players offering a variety of products. The prominent players in the global market are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Millipore (US), Abcam (UK), Active Motif (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), New England Biolabs (US), Agilent (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Zymo Research (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Diagenode (Belgium).
