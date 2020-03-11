Global SMS Firewall Market worth 2.82 Billion USD by 2022
The report on the Global SMS Firewall Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and supply cha
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 11, 2020 ) The report "SMS Firewall Market by SMS Type (A2P Messaging and P2A Messaging), SMS Traffic (SMS Exchange and International Exchange), Messaging Platform (Cloud and Traditional), and Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022", The SMS firewall market size is expected to grow from USD 1.73 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.36%. Growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, increasing focus on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes, stringent government regulations, and increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging are some of the driving forces in the SMS firewall market.
“A2P messaging segment is expected to play a key role in the SMS firewall market.”
The A2P messaging segment is expected to have a larger market share in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. Demand for A2P messaging is increasing across all industry verticals, including, banking, finance, healthcare, travel, and eCommerce. The common use cases of A2P messaging are sending alerts, notifications, and marketing messages, such as banking updates, flight alerts, One Time Password (OTP) verifications, and promotional messages. Nowadays, customers are receiving unwanted text messages, which may negatively impact enterprise business operations. Hence, enterprises are focusing on sending spam-free A2P messages to their customers. This is expected to drive the growth of the global SMS firewall market.
“Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the SMS firewall market.”
APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as MNOs and telecom operators in this region are extensively adopting SMS firewall solutions to safeguard their mobile networks from SMS spam traffic. APAC is an emerging region for the SMS firewall market, and China, Japan, India, and Australia are the major countries in this market. Due to the massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in the APAC region are becoming more competitive and focusing on offering better security services in the text messaging segment. The major factors that are driving the adoption of SMS firewall solutions in the APAC region include the increasing use of A2P messages across various industry verticals, such as banking, finance, eCommerce, and travel, and the growing enforcement of government regulations on the text messaging segment.
The major vendors in the SMS firewall market are AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies (Ireland), Cellusys (Ireland), Mahindra ComViva (India), SAP (Germany), Tata Communications (India), BICS (Belgium), Infobip (UK), Omobio (Sri Lanka), Route Mobile Limited (India), Symsoft (Sweden), Syniverse Technologies (US), AdaptiveMobile (Ireland), Twilio (US), tyntec (UK), Cloudmark (US), Global Wavenet (Australia), Mobileum (US), NetNumber (US), Openmind Networks (Ireland), Tango Telecom (Ireland), TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India), Defne (Turkey), HAUD (Malta), Monty Mobile (Lebanon), and NewNet Communication Technologies (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
