Attractive Business Opportunities in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market By 2022
The global fruit & vegetable processing market is estimated to reach USD 245.97 Billion in 2017 & It has been largely driven by the growing demand for convenience foods.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 12, 2020 ) The global fruit & vegetable processing market was valued at USD 230.96 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017, to reach USD 346.05 Billion by 2022. The growing investments in automation development of processing technology along with freezing and packaging technology across the globe are the leading factors that contribute to the demand for fruit & vegetable processing equipment, worldwide.
The global fruit & vegetable processing market comprises the global fruit & vegetable processing equipment market and processed fruits & vegetables market. The market for fruit & vegetable processing is showing significant growth with the increase in the number of distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and rising middle-class population & disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, and Mexico.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140232885
The fillers segment, by type, dominated the fruit & vegetable processing equipment market in 2016.
The fillers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the fruit & vegetable processing equipment market in 2017. The rising demand for convenience, easy-to-carry, handle, and store products is driving the demand for automated filling systems and flexible filling technologies. The growth in demand for viscous and semi-viscous products such as tomato paste, fruit concentrates, jams, fruit pulp, and sauces is expected to drive the demand for fillers during the forecast period.
The fruits segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the processed fruits & vegetable market.
The fruits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in the processed fruits & vegetables market, in terms of value and volume. Various nutritional benefits of fruits and initiatives by government & regulatory bodies such as WHO (Fruit and Vegetable Promotion Initiative) and USDA (Nutrition Assistance Programs) are some of the major factors responsible for the high demand for processed fruits in the market. Moreover, the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets that offer value-added fruits in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Argentina, and East European countries also drives the growth of the fruits segment in the fruit & vegetable processing market.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for processed fruits & vegetables and fruit & vegetable processing equipment.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by the South American region. Countries such as India and China are expected to be the major emerging markets for processed fruits & vegetables as well as fruit & vegetable processing equipment. The growth in the purchasing power and the wider availability of freezer units such as IQFs, increasing working population, growing number of distribution channels, and food service industry outlets such as McCain Foods, coupled with the government support in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic policies are expected to drive the market growth in these regions.
Target Audience:
Raw material suppliers
Fruit & vegetable processing companies and suppliers
Equipment manufacturers and suppliers for fruit and vegetable processing
Regulatory bodies such as government agencies and NGOs
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions and financial institutions
Traders and distributors of processed fruit & vegetables
Traders and distributors of fruit & vegetable processing equipment
Government organizations and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
Scope of the report
A) Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market
Based on type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Pre-processing
Peeling/Inspection/Slicing
Washing & dewatering
Fillers
Packaging & handling
Seasoning systems
Others (Control & information systems, metal detectors, fryer & oven systems, homogenizers, and weighers)
Based on Operation type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
RoW (The Middle East, South Africa, and North Africa)
B)Global Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market
Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Fruits
Vegetables
Others (Jams, pickles, and preserved produce)
Based on Product Type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Fresh
Freshly cut
Canned
Frozen
Dried & dehydrated
Convenience
Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
RoW (The Middle East, South Africa, and North Africa)
Request For Sample Insights:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=140232885
The global fruit & vegetable processing market comprises the global fruit & vegetable processing equipment market and processed fruits & vegetables market. The market for fruit & vegetable processing is showing significant growth with the increase in the number of distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and rising middle-class population & disposable income in developing economies such as China, India, and Mexico.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140232885
The fillers segment, by type, dominated the fruit & vegetable processing equipment market in 2016.
The fillers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the fruit & vegetable processing equipment market in 2017. The rising demand for convenience, easy-to-carry, handle, and store products is driving the demand for automated filling systems and flexible filling technologies. The growth in demand for viscous and semi-viscous products such as tomato paste, fruit concentrates, jams, fruit pulp, and sauces is expected to drive the demand for fillers during the forecast period.
The fruits segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the processed fruits & vegetable market.
The fruits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in the processed fruits & vegetables market, in terms of value and volume. Various nutritional benefits of fruits and initiatives by government & regulatory bodies such as WHO (Fruit and Vegetable Promotion Initiative) and USDA (Nutrition Assistance Programs) are some of the major factors responsible for the high demand for processed fruits in the market. Moreover, the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets that offer value-added fruits in emerging markets such as India, Brazil, Argentina, and East European countries also drives the growth of the fruits segment in the fruit & vegetable processing market.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for processed fruits & vegetables and fruit & vegetable processing equipment.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by the South American region. Countries such as India and China are expected to be the major emerging markets for processed fruits & vegetables as well as fruit & vegetable processing equipment. The growth in the purchasing power and the wider availability of freezer units such as IQFs, increasing working population, growing number of distribution channels, and food service industry outlets such as McCain Foods, coupled with the government support in terms of foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic policies are expected to drive the market growth in these regions.
Target Audience:
Raw material suppliers
Fruit & vegetable processing companies and suppliers
Equipment manufacturers and suppliers for fruit and vegetable processing
Regulatory bodies such as government agencies and NGOs
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions and financial institutions
Traders and distributors of processed fruit & vegetables
Traders and distributors of fruit & vegetable processing equipment
Government organizations and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
Scope of the report
A) Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing Equipment Market
Based on type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Pre-processing
Peeling/Inspection/Slicing
Washing & dewatering
Fillers
Packaging & handling
Seasoning systems
Others (Control & information systems, metal detectors, fryer & oven systems, homogenizers, and weighers)
Based on Operation type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
RoW (The Middle East, South Africa, and North Africa)
B)Global Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market
Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Fruits
Vegetables
Others (Jams, pickles, and preserved produce)
Based on Product Type, the market has been segmented as follows:
Fresh
Freshly cut
Canned
Frozen
Dried & dehydrated
Convenience
Based on Region, the market has been segmented as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
RoW (The Middle East, South Africa, and North Africa)
Request For Sample Insights:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=140232885
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.