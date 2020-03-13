Upcoming Growth Trends in the Fermented Ingredients Market
The rapidly growing bioethanol industry is expected to significantly drive the demand for fermented ingredients
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2020 ) The report "Fermented Ingredients Market by Type (Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Biogas, Polymers, Vitamins, Industrial Enzymes), Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Paper), Form (Dry, and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The fermented ingredients market is projected to reach a value of USD 35.63 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as rise in awareness among consumers toward quality fermented food ingredients, growth in bio-ethanol & antibiotics industry. The high growth potential in emerging markets and untapped regions provide new growth opportunities for the market players.
Polymer (Polysaccharides/Xanthan) fermented ingredients projected to be the fastest-growing segment, by type, from 2017 to 2022
The polymer segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increase in popularity of polysaccharides across various commercial applications such as stabilization of foods and production of several industrial and pharmaceutical compounds.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87354114
Personal care segment projected to grow at a highest CAGR, by application, from 2017 to 2022.
Advanced amino acids and enzymes used in personal care applications are responsible for the enhanced features and results of personal care products, which in turn has led to the increase in demand for fermented ingredients in the personal care industry. Currently, many key manufactures of personal care products use fermented ingredients in their products due to the economy and enhanced features offered by fermented ingredients.
Asia-Pacific expected to show growth potential in the fermented ingredients market
In the Asia-Pacific region, the high population-based countries such as China and India are expected to drive the market for fermented ingredients during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for high-quality food and personal care products, which is accelerating the demand for quality fermented ingredients in this region. Moreover, growth in preferences of Asia-Pacific consumers toward products with health benefits is anticipated to pose a great demand for fermented ingredients in this region.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=87354114
The key players in this market are DuPont (US), Ajinomoto (Japan), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark.), BASF (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), Döhler Group (Germany), Cargill (US), Lonza AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China), International B.V. (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), DIANA Group (France), Olam International (Singapore), SensoryEffects Ingredient Solutions (US), and Sensient Technologies Corporation (US). These companies use strategies such as acquisitions, expansions & investments, agreements, joint venture & partnerships, and new product launches/developments to strengthen their position in the market.
Polymer (Polysaccharides/Xanthan) fermented ingredients projected to be the fastest-growing segment, by type, from 2017 to 2022
The polymer segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increase in popularity of polysaccharides across various commercial applications such as stabilization of foods and production of several industrial and pharmaceutical compounds.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87354114
Personal care segment projected to grow at a highest CAGR, by application, from 2017 to 2022.
Advanced amino acids and enzymes used in personal care applications are responsible for the enhanced features and results of personal care products, which in turn has led to the increase in demand for fermented ingredients in the personal care industry. Currently, many key manufactures of personal care products use fermented ingredients in their products due to the economy and enhanced features offered by fermented ingredients.
Asia-Pacific expected to show growth potential in the fermented ingredients market
In the Asia-Pacific region, the high population-based countries such as China and India are expected to drive the market for fermented ingredients during the forecast period. There is an increase in demand for high-quality food and personal care products, which is accelerating the demand for quality fermented ingredients in this region. Moreover, growth in preferences of Asia-Pacific consumers toward products with health benefits is anticipated to pose a great demand for fermented ingredients in this region.
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=87354114
The key players in this market are DuPont (US), Ajinomoto (Japan), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen (Denmark.), BASF (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), Döhler Group (Germany), Cargill (US), Lonza AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China), International B.V. (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), DIANA Group (France), Olam International (Singapore), SensoryEffects Ingredient Solutions (US), and Sensient Technologies Corporation (US). These companies use strategies such as acquisitions, expansions & investments, agreements, joint venture & partnerships, and new product launches/developments to strengthen their position in the market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.