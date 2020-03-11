The Popularity of The Man Cave? This Is What You Need!
Imagine your very own man cave with a super-cool arcade games, jukeboxes and more!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 11, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE -- When it comes to searching for that perfect home, it's no surprise that men and women are attracted to different things. While women are typically more interested in a great looking kitchen, nice bathrooms and lots of closet space, men have their hearts set on finding a home that includes a space they can turn into their very own man cave.
As man caves continue to grow in popularity, it's more important than ever for sellers to point out space within the home that can be used for this very purpose.
While the purpose of a man cave is to provide a man a space to call his own, a place to proudly display classic arcadegames, pinball machines, or even Rock-Ola jukebox. No, how cool would that be?
Additionally, when we asked one of the sales representatives at IN THE NEW AGE, he told us the most popular selling product was a new classic arcade game system called Classic Arcade System.
The arcade game machine can hold and play between 60 to 3,500 games.
These arcade machines come in upright full arcade game cabinets, sit-down cocktail game cabinets, games in wine barrel cabinets and even a game call VPin, it’s a virtual pinball machine that includes a 42” LCD screen and holds 2,000 classic arcade games.
Additionally, we sell lifesize statues of superheroes like spiderman, ironman statues, batman, Avengers statues and even statues of aliens, animals and more!
A lot of people like to add a real full-size nostalgic jukebox to their man cave. Therefor, we have customers buying Rock-Ola jukeboxes from us, along with their arcade game machines.
Here is a short list of classic arcade games included with our all new Classic Arcade System; Pacman, MS. Pacman, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Missile Command, Centipede, Street Fighter arcade games, Q-birt, Track N field.
Additionally, IN THE NEW AGE sells some amazing backyard firepits.
They sell the famous Death Star firepit. That’s right, the Death Star from the block buster movie Star Wars movie.
Furthermore, they sell some cool looking designer watches like Joe Rodeo diamond watches, Devon Works Tread watches, Rolex, Breitling, and Rj Watches. RJ Watches makes Spiderman, Space Invaders watches.
Ok, I get it, what do watches have to do with a man cave? Ok, therefore I mentioned the watch thing.
The CEO, J.M. Bolin of IN THE NEW AGE, told me, initially they started out selling high-end watches, like the for mentioned. And as a result from the clientele purchasing many of these watch that range from $5,000 - $50,000, would at times mention their in home movie theaters, and their reck rooms, AKA man Caves, and that many of the customers already had various arcade games and jukeboxes in their man caves. And from this, a lightbulb went off in the mind of Mr. Bolin.
Therefore, IN THE NEW AGE sells such a diverse selection in high-end, unique and very niche products.
I encourage everyone to visit: IN THE NEW AGE at http://inthenewage.com/ .
As man caves continue to grow in popularity, it's more important than ever for sellers to point out space within the home that can be used for this very purpose.
While the purpose of a man cave is to provide a man a space to call his own, a place to proudly display classic arcadegames, pinball machines, or even Rock-Ola jukebox. No, how cool would that be?
Additionally, when we asked one of the sales representatives at IN THE NEW AGE, he told us the most popular selling product was a new classic arcade game system called Classic Arcade System.
The arcade game machine can hold and play between 60 to 3,500 games.
These arcade machines come in upright full arcade game cabinets, sit-down cocktail game cabinets, games in wine barrel cabinets and even a game call VPin, it’s a virtual pinball machine that includes a 42” LCD screen and holds 2,000 classic arcade games.
Additionally, we sell lifesize statues of superheroes like spiderman, ironman statues, batman, Avengers statues and even statues of aliens, animals and more!
A lot of people like to add a real full-size nostalgic jukebox to their man cave. Therefor, we have customers buying Rock-Ola jukeboxes from us, along with their arcade game machines.
Here is a short list of classic arcade games included with our all new Classic Arcade System; Pacman, MS. Pacman, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Missile Command, Centipede, Street Fighter arcade games, Q-birt, Track N field.
Additionally, IN THE NEW AGE sells some amazing backyard firepits.
They sell the famous Death Star firepit. That’s right, the Death Star from the block buster movie Star Wars movie.
Furthermore, they sell some cool looking designer watches like Joe Rodeo diamond watches, Devon Works Tread watches, Rolex, Breitling, and Rj Watches. RJ Watches makes Spiderman, Space Invaders watches.
Ok, I get it, what do watches have to do with a man cave? Ok, therefore I mentioned the watch thing.
The CEO, J.M. Bolin of IN THE NEW AGE, told me, initially they started out selling high-end watches, like the for mentioned. And as a result from the clientele purchasing many of these watch that range from $5,000 - $50,000, would at times mention their in home movie theaters, and their reck rooms, AKA man Caves, and that many of the customers already had various arcade games and jukeboxes in their man caves. And from this, a lightbulb went off in the mind of Mr. Bolin.
Therefore, IN THE NEW AGE sells such a diverse selection in high-end, unique and very niche products.
I encourage everyone to visit: IN THE NEW AGE at http://inthenewage.com/ .
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.