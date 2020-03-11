Unlikely Heroes Seventh Annual Awards Benefit Held in Dallas
Over 400 supporters attended the Gala
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 11, 2020 ) Heroes in stripes and sequins showed up on the red carpet at Unlikely Heroes seventh annual Recognizing Heroes Awards Dinner & Charity Benefit held last fall at the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas.
The gala has become one of the most star-studded affairs in Dallas, bringing national celebrities from TV, music, pop culture, and sports together with big-hearted Dallas philanthropists and business leaders.
Cassadee Pope, winner of “The Voice”, kicked off the evening with selections from her new album. Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken and comedian Anjelah Johnson were co-hosts for the unforgettable evening.
Notable guests in attendance included TV personality Melissa Rycroft Strickland, actress Jessica Oyelowo, singer/songwriter Shane Stevens, and NFL star Shaun Alexander.
Unlikely Heroes exists to rescue, restore, and rehabilitate child victims of slavery worldwide. All proceeds from this red-carpet benefit went directly to provide safe housing, medical care, legal assistance, education, therapeutic treatment services, job training, and life skills to every single child they rescue. Unlikely Heroes currently has six restoration homes for 100+ children rescued out of slavery located in the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the United States.
More than 400 supporters attended the annual event bidding on fabulous silent and live auction items that helped raise several hundred thousand dollars for the organization.
Step and Repeat LA provided two custom fabric stretch backdrops for the gala.
Step and Repeat LA, Southern California’s premiere red-carpet backdrop provider, has become an industry name among people looking to add some glam to an event. Specializing in everything from Hollywood premieres to intimate family occasions like weddings and birthday parties, the independently-owned design firm and fabrication studio has also produced banners for premieres and festivals.
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
