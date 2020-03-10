Step and Repeat LA Adds a Unique Touch to Private Party
Pool floats add an element of pizazz and surprise to an event
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 10, 2020 ) Step and Repeat LA is the leading backdrop company in the Los Angeles area, but their products are sought after around the country. They specialize in red-carpet backdrops, better known in the film and entertainment industry as 'step and repeats' and they provide media walls for a more dramatic effect. Step and repeats are used at fundraisers, grand openings, premieres and personal events.
Recently they created an impressive custom pool float for a private party at a beautiful hilltop estate and the results were stunning.
Step and Repeat LA can make pool floats in almost any size or shape and brand it with a logo or custom lettering. As summer approaches, pool floats will add a WOW factor to personal events such as a red-carpet-kids party, or bridal showers, and they can add some “fun” to a business event.
The sky’s the limit with the creative team at Step and Repeat LA who always provide quality work. Meeting rush-order deadlines and shipping in 24 hours are just two of their capabilities. They are anxious to help with any event - big or small.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 818-434-7591
Email us
