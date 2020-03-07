Hernia Repair Market - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
In 2018, North America is projected to account for the largest market share
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2020 ) The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.
However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, the Global Hernia Repair Market is estimated to reach USD 4.75 Billion by the end of 2023.
On the basis of product, the hernia mesh market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh fixators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators.
On the basis of type, this market is segmented into synthetic and biologic mesh. In 2018, the biologic mesh segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the hernia mesh market. The increasing number of clinical trials to establish safety and the benefits of biologic meshes coupled with technological advancements to reduce ‘could be’ issues with this mesh are some of the factors triggering the growth of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450
Recent Developments:
• In 2017, BD acquired C. R. Bard. With this acquisition, BD entered the hernia repair business. The acquisition is expected to help C. R. Bard to increase its geographic presence in terms of both—sales and operations and maintain its market position.
• In 2017, Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation. This acquisition expanded its medical aesthetic products portfolio by the addition of ALLODERM and STRATTICE.
• In June 2017, W. L. Gore GORE launched SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial. The newly launched product helped the company to broaden its product offerings in the hernia market
• In 2016, B. Braun opened its new subsidiary in Zambia named ‘B. Braun Medical Zambia Limited’ which will help the company to establish a strong foothold in Southern Africa
What Drives the Hernia Mesh Market?
The growth of the global market for Hernia Repair is primarily influenced by the following factors:
• Increasing Hernia Prevalence
• Effectiveness of Mesh Repair
• Availability of Reimbursement
• Technological Advancement in Hernia Mesh.
Geographical growth scenario of Hernia Repair Market:
The global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the Hernia Mesh Market in North America.
Get Your Queries Resolved from Subject Expert | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450
Leading market players and strategies adopted:
The prominent players in the Hernia Repair Market include Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).
However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.
What the Market Looks Like?
Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, the Global Hernia Repair Market is estimated to reach USD 4.75 Billion by the end of 2023.
On the basis of product, the hernia mesh market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh fixators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators.
On the basis of type, this market is segmented into synthetic and biologic mesh. In 2018, the biologic mesh segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the hernia mesh market. The increasing number of clinical trials to establish safety and the benefits of biologic meshes coupled with technological advancements to reduce ‘could be’ issues with this mesh are some of the factors triggering the growth of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450
Recent Developments:
• In 2017, BD acquired C. R. Bard. With this acquisition, BD entered the hernia repair business. The acquisition is expected to help C. R. Bard to increase its geographic presence in terms of both—sales and operations and maintain its market position.
• In 2017, Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation. This acquisition expanded its medical aesthetic products portfolio by the addition of ALLODERM and STRATTICE.
• In June 2017, W. L. Gore GORE launched SYNECOR Preperitoneal Biomaterial. The newly launched product helped the company to broaden its product offerings in the hernia market
• In 2016, B. Braun opened its new subsidiary in Zambia named ‘B. Braun Medical Zambia Limited’ which will help the company to establish a strong foothold in Southern Africa
What Drives the Hernia Mesh Market?
The growth of the global market for Hernia Repair is primarily influenced by the following factors:
• Increasing Hernia Prevalence
• Effectiveness of Mesh Repair
• Availability of Reimbursement
• Technological Advancement in Hernia Mesh.
Geographical growth scenario of Hernia Repair Market:
The global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the Hernia Mesh Market in North America.
Get Your Queries Resolved from Subject Expert | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450
Leading market players and strategies adopted:
The prominent players in the Hernia Repair Market include Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.