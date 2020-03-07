Rolling Stock Market Revenue to Hit $73.80 billion by 2025
Browse 98 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Rolling Stock Market"
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2020 ) The Global Rolling Stock Market is estimated to be $54.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow to $73.80 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period.
Growth Drivers:
• Public Transport as A Means of Reducing Traffic Congestion
• Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Transport
• Increasing Demand for Comfort and Safety
Technological advancements are a key driver for the EMU market
There has been a rapid increase in the number of technological advancements in the rolling stock market. The EMU segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2018. This can be credited to the latest generation of EMUs, which are characterized by modular designs. Advanced electric multiple units are more efficient and favorable than diesel multiple units. Such innovations would spur the growth of the rolling stock market.
A turbocharged locomotive segment to hold the largest share in the rolling stock market, by locomotive technology
The turbocharged locomotive market is estimated to be the largest in the rolling stock market. The primary advantage of the turbocharged locomotive is that it gives more power with no increase in fuel costs. Major OEMs such as ABB have modernized turbochargers in locomotives to meet technical, environmental and cost requirements of the rolling stock market. In heavy hauling, more powerful units are being used to increase track capacities. This is increasing the demand for turbochargers and turbocharged locomotives.
Freight Transportation: A promising market due to the resurgence of mining activities and increasing industrial transportation
The demand for freight wagons is high in the US, China, and Russia. This is because of the increasing replacement of old fleets and the growth of the manufacturing sector in these countries. Custom-made and technologically advanced wagons, such as chemical and pressure tank wagons and car-carrier and low-loader container-carrying wagons, are manufactured in Western Europe and other developed regions. The increased mining activities in emerging economies are expected to impact the market for freight transportation positively. The growth of freight transportation is expected to propel the growth of freight wagons and locomotives consequently.
Asia Oceania: Largest market for rolling stock
The Asia Oceania rolling stock market is estimated to be the largest, in terms of value, in 2018. The demand for rail vehicles in this region is triggered by the growing population of urban areas, where the existing transportation infrastructure is insufficient. The expansion of this network is expected to drive the demand for new vehicles.
The European rolling stock market is estimated to be the second-largest, by value, in 2018. The European Union represents the biggest absolute market for rail products and services, with the rolling stock segment representing the largest part of this market. The European region is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The North American rolling stock market is estimated to be the third-largest in 2018.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
