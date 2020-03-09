Pedicle Screw System Market | Forecasts Excellent Growth
Pedicle Screw System Market by Product Type (Monoaxial & Polyaxial Pedicle Screw), Surgery (Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive Surgery), Indication (Spinal Deformities, Spinal Trauma), Application (Thoracolumbar, Cervical Fusion) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Pedicle Screw System Market by Product Type (Monoaxial & Polyaxial Pedicle Screw), Surgery (Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive Surgery), Indication (Spinal Deformities, Spinal Trauma), Application (Thoracolumbar, Cervical Fusion) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The pedicle screw systems market is expected to reach USD 724.23 million by 2023 from USD 538.64 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.1%.
Pedicle Screw System Market segmented into :
+ By product type, the pedicle screw systems market is segmented into monoaxial, polyaxial, and other pedicle screw systems. In 2018, the polyaxial pedicle screw systems segment is estimated to command the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidences and prevalence of spinal cord injuries.
+ On the basis of surgery type, the pedicle screw systems market has been segmented into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. The open surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal deformities.
+ Based on indication, the pedicle screw systems market has been segmented into spinal degeneration, spinal trauma, spine deformities, and other indications. In 2018, the spinal degeneration segment is projected to account for the largest share of the pedicle screw systems market. The increasing incidence of degenerative spinal disorders is the major driving factor for this market.
+ By application, the market is categorized into thoracolumbar fusion and cervical fusion. In 2018, thoracolumbar fusion is expected to command the largest share of this market. The increasing incidences of lumbar degenerative disc diseases and the launch of new products are key factors driving the growth of the thoracolumbar fusion segment
Geographical Growth Analysis:
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of spinal disorders in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the pedicle screw systems market in North America.
Key Players and Strategies Adopted by Them:
Globus Medical (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun (US), Stryker (US), and Medtronic (Ireland).
