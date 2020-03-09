Epigenetics Market Trends 2020 “Driven by Expanding Application of Epigenetics”
Epigenetics applications in metabolic diseases, oncology, and Immunology to drive the market growth for Epigenetics.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 09, 2020 ) The global epigenetics market is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2022 from USD 0.85 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2022. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to decreasing sequencing costs, increasing research activity, funding for epigenetics research, rising prevalence of cancer and growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases.
Expanding application areas of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the market in the coming years
How Expanding Application of Epigenetics Presents Revenue Growth Opportunity:
Oncology Application:
Oncology is one of those applications where epigenetics technology is extensively used for deriving therapeutic strategies designed to reverse transcriptional abnormalities inherent to the cancer epigenome. The disruption of epigenetic modifications, such as DNA methylation and histone modification, results in altered gene function or expression and cellular transformation leading cancer. Epigenetics assists in the development of inhibitors of DNA methyltransferases and histone deacetylases (HDACs), which have been found to be clinically effective in cancer treatment, attesting to the value of epigenetic therapies in oncology.
Non-Oncology Application:
With the major hold of epigenetics in oncology, it is also being used to study modifications in various other applications, such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. These diseases involve epigenetic modifications which can be counteracted by epigenetic treatments. These modifications seem an ideal target because they are reversible, unlike DNA sequence mutations. The most popular of these treatments aim to alter either DNA methylation or histone acetylation. Thus, a comprehensive understanding of epigenetic mechanisms and their interactions and alterations in health and diseases has become a priority in biomedical research.
Geographic Growth of Epigenetics Market:
The epigenetics market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising focus on key market players in the region. Emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India offer significant growth potential to market players.
This can primarily be attributed to the diversified healthcare market in this region, growing incidence of infectious and chronic disorders, and increasing R&D initiatives targeted at the development of innovative genomic techniques. In addition, developments in research infrastructure, increasing R&D expenditure, low labor cost, and rapid growth in the number of CROs and pharmaceutical industry are encouraging market players to invest in these countries.
Leading Players in Epigenetics Market:
The epigenetics market is fragmented with a large number of players offering a variety of products. The prominent players in the global market are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Millipore (US), Abcam (UK), Active Motif (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), New England Biolabs (US), Agilent (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Zymo Research (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Diagenode (Belgium).
